Honda H'Ness CB 350 Bookings Open; Deliveries To Begin Mid-October Onwards

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India took the wraps off the new Honda H'Ness CB350 and said that the prices for the motorcycle will begin at ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The exact variant-wise pricing will be revealed at a later date. But the good news is that the bookings for the new H'Ness CB 350 begin today onwards. The motorcycle can be booked online or at Honda's BigWing dealerships by paying a token amount of ₹ 5,000. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin mid-October onwards.

(The new Honda Highness CB 350 is a neo-retro styled roadster)

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will be manufactured in India and the company says that the motorcycle has close to 90 per cent of localisation at present. It will be exported to other countries as well. There will be two variants on offer which are DLX and DLX Pro. The bike gets a 348 cc single-cylinder engine which is BS6 compliant and is air-cooled. It makes 20.78 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque coming in at 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 300 and Benelli Imperiale 400 in India)

Features on the motorcycle include Honda smartphone voice control system (HSVCS), Honda selectable torque control (HSTC), side-stand indicator with engine inhibitor, dual-channel ABS, gear position indicator, hazard lamps, full LED lighting and an assist and slipper clutch as well. The Honda H'Ness CB 350 will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 300 and the Benelli Imperiale 400 in the 300 - 500 cc modern classic motorcycle segment.

