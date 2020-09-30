Honda H'Ness India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new motorcycle which is likely to be called the Honda H'Ness. From the teasers the company sent to us in form of the exhaust note of the motorcycle, we believe it is a cruiser-style motorcycle which could be based on the Honda Rebel 300. This is the model which will take on the 350 cc range from Royal Enfield in India. the company released a short sound clip of the motorcycle, right from it starting up and then accelerating through the gears. The sound of the motorcycle is laden with bass and has a thump similar to ones you hear on Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Also Read: Honda Trademarks 'H'Ness' Name; Likely To Be The Name For New Premium Bike

We expect to see a model which is said to be designed and developed especially for the Indian market. But, will it be a re-worked model, based on the Honda Rebel 300, sharing the engine and platform? Or will it be a completely new model ground up. We suspect that Honda is likely to use an existing international model, set it up according to India (specifications and equipment) and introduce it as a new model. The company did something similar with the Honda Hornet 2.0. It is based on the CB190R, which is an international model.

Also Read: Honda H'Ness: What To Expect

Internationally, the entry-level model is the Honda Rebel 300, powered by a 286 cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine, while the Rebel 500 gets a 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. Both engines are four-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected engines which have been returned for better low-end grunt. In India, Honda had the CB300R on sale with a 286 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque, so, it's possible, even that engine could be used for the new motorcycle.

The new model will be retailed through Honda's BigWing network which exclusively caters to sales and after-sales of Honda's premium 300 cc plus bikes.