Honda H'Ness Name Trademarked; Could Be For Honda 2Wheelers' Upcoming Premium Bike

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has trademarked the name Honda H'Ness, a stylised word for Highness, in India. And it could be the official name of the new premium motorcycle the company is launching on September 30, 2020.

The new bike is likely to have a displacement between 300 to 500 cc and will be sold via Honda Big Wing

  • HMSI will launch a new premium bike on September 30, 2020
  • Honda has been promoting the name Highness through its teasers
  • The new bike is likely to have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch a new premium bike in India on September 30, 2020. And the bike could be called, the Honda H'Ness, a stylised word for Highness. This is indicative from the fact that HMSI's parent company Honda Motor Co. Ltd, has trademarked the name in India. Also, it is very much in line with the company's teaser campaign for the new motorcycle, which comes with the tagline - "Your Highness Is Arriving Soon". The bike, of course, will be sold via the company's premium two-wheeler outlets, the Honda Big Wing.

uis8hnr4

The trademarked Honda H'Ness name could be used for the company's upcoming premium bike in India

We have already told you that the upcoming Honda motorcycle, seemingly named Honda H'Ness, is likely to be an all-new model, which will have a displacement between 300 cc to 500 cc and the model is likely to go up against Royal Enfield, the leading playing of that segment. So, it's possible, that the new model could be a modern classic or a cruiser style motorcycle. Who knows, Honda might even bring in the Rebel 300 or 500 rebadge as the H'Ness (Highness) in India.

fveflpus

The Honda CB300R came with a 286 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 30 bhp and 27.1 Nm of peak torque

Internationally, the entry-level model is the Honda Rebel 300, powered by a 286 cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine, while the Rebel 500 gets a 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. Both engines are four-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected engines which have been returned for better low-end grunt. In India, Honda offered the CB300R with a 286 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 30 bhp and 27.4 Nm of peak torque, so, it's possible, even that engine could be used for the new motorcycle.

Having said that, we will have to wait for the official launch to the new motorcycle to confirms any of these details. However, Honda's timing couldn't have been better, considering the fact that Royal Enfield is currently also gearing up to launch the new Meteor 350 in India.

