New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a motorcycle which will take on models from Royal Enfield. The company teased the model by sharing the motorcycle's exhaust note, which has the bass and thump, similar to that of a Royal Enfield bike.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Honda Rebel 300 photos used for representation purposes only

Highlights

  • The new Honda bike could be a cruiser motorcycle
  • It is likely to be based on the Honda Rebel 300
  • It will be launched in India on September 30, 2020

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will launch a new premium motorcycle on September 30, 2020. Now, the internet is abuzz with rumours as to what kind of a motorcycle will it be. In a bid to tease us further, the company released a short sound clip of the motorcycle, right from it starting up and then accelerating through the gears. The sound of the motorcycle is laden with bass and has a thump similar to ones you hear on Royal Enfield motorcycles. Honda is still tight-lipped about the model but most likely, it will be a 300 cc - 500 cc cruiser-style motorcycle which then will take on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, a motorcycle that has been in the works for some time now.

Also Read: Honda To Launch A Premium Motorcycle This Month

e5bi8ci4

(There is a possibility that the new Honda bike could be based on the Rebel 300)

We expect to see a model which is said to be designed and developed especially for the Indian market. But, will it be a re-worked model, based on the Honda Rebel 300, sharing the engine and platform? Or will it be a completely new model ground up. We suspect that Honda is likely to use an existing international model, set it up according to India (specifications and equipment) and introduce it as a new model. The company did something similar with the Honda Hornet 2.0. It is based on the CB190R, which is an international model.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Deliveries Begin

616lnno

(The new Honda bike will take on Royal Enfield bikes in the 300 - 500 cc segment)

0 Comments

The new model will be retailed through Honda's BigWing network which exclusively caters to sales and after-sales of Honda's premium 300 cc plus bikes. Stay tuned to carandbike for the updates on the new Honda motorcycle launch. Expect the company to release more information closer to the date of the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch Nikola, CNH Building Electric Truck Prototypes For 2021 End Launch
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices Diesel Cheaper By Up To 15 Paise In India; No Change In Petrol Prices
2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut 2021 BMW M3 With Bright Green Paint Teased Ahead Of Official Debut
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Gets New Colour Scheme
Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut Oil Refiners Worldwide Struggle With Weak Demand, Inventory Glut
Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans Toyota Wins Third Consecutive 24 Hours Le Mans
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP MotoGP: Vinales Wins Emilia Romagna GP
2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look 2020 BMW R 18 First Edition: First Look
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020 Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs Porsche Unveils 2.1 MWh Mobile Charging System For EVs
Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph  Driver Arrested For Sleeping While Tesla Was On Autopilot At 140 kmph 
Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season  Lewis Hamilton's Contract Negotiations To Be Closed Before The End Of The Season 
Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged Diesel Prices Cut By Up To 25 Paise Across Metros, Petrol Rates Unchanged
MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh MG Hector Dual Tone Variants Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.84 Lakh
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0 Turbo GDi Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Mahindra Thar: Old Vs New Comparison Review
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Skoda To Add 100 New Dealers In India By The End Of 2020
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Mahindra’s Thar #1 To Be Auctioned Online For A Charitable Cause
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities