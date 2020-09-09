Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a new 184 cc motorcycle from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI). This is Honda's first motorcycle in the 180-200 cc segment and it was launched at a price of ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle has started reaching HMSI dealerships across India and the deliveries for the motorcycle have already begun. Honda says that the motorcycle is targeted at young professionals and offers a mix of good riding experience, sporty design and good features too.

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 has started arriving at HMSI dealerships across India)

Photo Credit: MRD Vlogs (YouTube)

In terms of specifications, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates 8 on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses.

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 gets gold-finished upside down forks, a 140-section rear tyre and single-channel ABS)

From what we can gather, looking at the pictures, the Hornet 2.0 looks stylish. The styling is sharp and offers a muscular streetfighter stance. All-LED lighting lends it a premium feel, and the negative digital LCD instrument console is packed with features as well, including a gear position indicator, service reminder and even battery voltmeter. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is available in a choice of four colours - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 also gets a handy hazard light switch, and the ignition key is place on the fuel tank. In terms of rivals, the Hornet 2.0 goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

