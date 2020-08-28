Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF: Price Comparison

The all-new Honda Hornet 2.0 was launched in India at a price of ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and at that price point there are a fair few motorcycles that one can buy. The closest rivals of course, are the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200. But the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 also falls in the same price bracket. So we tell you how the Hornet 2.0 compares to other motorcycles in the same price bracket. Although we should point out that the Honda Hornet 2.0 is steeply priced for a 180 cc motorcycle. There is just one variant of the Honda Hornet 2.0 and it is priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At the same time, other motorcycles that you could buy the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 along with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350. For a complete specifications comparison, click on the link below!

Honda Hornet vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

(The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is just ₹ 1,629 more expensive than the Honda Hornet 2.0)

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is priced at ₹ 128,550 while the Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at ₹ 126,921. The difference between the two is barely ₹ 1,629. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Apache 200 gets a 197.75 cc engine with 20.2 bhp and 16.8 Nm on tap, giving it an edge of almost 3 bhp and 0.7 Nm over the Hornet 2.0. Plus, the Apache also gets a slipper clutch which the Hornet misses out on. But yes, the Hornet does get upside down forks at the front, which the Apache doesn't. Plus, the Apache 200 is 11 kg heavier than the Hornet, which could have an effect on the real world performance.

Honda Hornet vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a BS6 compliant 199.5 cc that make 24 bhp and 18.5 Nm torque)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 is priced at ₹ 129,530, which is about ₹ 2,609 more expensive than the Honda Hornet 2.0. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Pulsar NS200 gets a 199.5 cc single-cylinder mill with 23.17 bhp and 18.3 Nm of peak torque. The max power and peak torque output of the Hornet in comparison is 17.3 bhp and 16.1 Nm. Plus, the Pulsar gets a 6-speed gearbox as opposed to a 5-speed unit on the Hornet. But, the Hornet 2.0 is about 14 kg lighter than the Pulsar, so the extra power on the Pulsar is nullified to an extent.

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

(The 2020 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh, which is about ₹ 3,000 cheaper than the Hornet 2.0)

Yes! We get it! Two completely different motorcycles from completely different segments, but the pricing is quite similar. After all, the thump of the Bullet is still liked by many. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at ₹ 1.24 lakh, which is about ₹ 3,000 less than the price of the Hornet. In terms of specifications, the Bullet 350 churns out 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm from its 349 cc motor. Plus the retro-styling has still not gone out of fashion, not yet!

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer 155 SF

(The Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 BS6 is another option that customers can buy in the same price bracket as the Hornet 2.0)

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 155 is priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh, yet another model that can be purchased in the same price bracket as the Hornet 2.0. The difference in pricing between the two is in mere hundreds of rupees. The Gixxer 155 SF makes 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm in comparison to 17.3 bhp and 16.1 Nm on the Hornet 2.0. So in case you are looking for a faired motorcycle in this price bracket, the Suzuki Gixxer 155 is an option.

