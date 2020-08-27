New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the all-new Honda Hornet at a price of Rs. 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine and will be positioned above the 160 cc motorcycles from Honda in India. Bookings for the bike have already begun.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram)

Highlights

  • The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.26 lakh (ex-Gurugram)
  • It gets a 184 cc engine, which makes 17 bhp and 16.1 Nm of peak torque
  • The deliveries of the bikes will begin in September 2020

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). This is the first time Honda has launched a bike in the 180 cc-200 cc segment and we believe that the motorcycle carries a steep price for a 180 cc segment. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun and interested customers can book the motorcycle online for a token amount of ₹ 1,999. Honda says that the despatch and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in the first week of September 2020.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched In India

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.27 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Hornet 2.0 Price

5l5h6sfk

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque)

The design of the motorcycle is that of a naked streetfighter and Honda has done well to offer segment first features like upside down forks at the front. Plus, the sharp, edgy design of the motorcycle is likeable too. The Hornet 2.0 gets wide tyres (110 mm front and 140 mm rear), adding to the muscular stance of the bike. The Hornet 2.0 also gets petal discs on both wheels, with a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 220 mm rear disc. In terms of features, the Hornet 2.0 gets full LED lighting along with fully digital negative liquid crystal instrument console and hazard lamp. The Hornet 2.0 will be offered in four colours, which are Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

Also Read: New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Updates

p9rusvsg

(The all-new Honda Hornet 2.0 gets the typical naked street-fighter styling and sharp, edgy design)

In terms of specifications, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates 8 on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses.

0 Comments

As far as rivals are concerned, the Honda Hornet 2.0 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 along with other bikes in the 180-200 cc segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Hornet 2.0 with Immediate Rivals

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda
Hornet 2.0

Latest News

Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0 Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0
Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic
New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021 New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021
Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers
Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020
Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants
Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Honda Hornet 2.0 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.29 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.4 - 1.41 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.42 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.44 Lakh *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.49 - 1.5 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 1.04 - 1.07 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 1
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities