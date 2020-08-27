Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020

The Honda Hornet 2.0 has been launched in India at a price of ₹ 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). This is the first time Honda has launched a bike in the 180 cc-200 cc segment and we believe that the motorcycle carries a steep price for a 180 cc segment. Bookings for the motorcycle have already begun and interested customers can book the motorcycle online for a token amount of ₹ 1,999. Honda says that the despatch and deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in the first week of September 2020.

(The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque)

The design of the motorcycle is that of a naked streetfighter and Honda has done well to offer segment first features like upside down forks at the front. Plus, the sharp, edgy design of the motorcycle is likeable too. The Hornet 2.0 gets wide tyres (110 mm front and 140 mm rear), adding to the muscular stance of the bike. The Hornet 2.0 also gets petal discs on both wheels, with a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 220 mm rear disc. In terms of features, the Hornet 2.0 gets full LED lighting along with fully digital negative liquid crystal instrument console and hazard lamp. The Hornet 2.0 will be offered in four colours, which are Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

(The all-new Honda Hornet 2.0 gets the typical naked street-fighter styling and sharp, edgy design)

In terms of specifications, the Honda Hornet 2.0 gets a 184 cc engine which is fuel-injected and makes 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates 8 on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses.

As far as rivals are concerned, the Honda Hornet 2.0 goes up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 along with other bikes in the 180-200 cc segment.

