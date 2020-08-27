New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh

New Honda Hornet 2.0 features a 184 cc engine and is priced at Rs. 1,26,345 (Ex-showroom, Gurugram)

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Honda Hornet 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1,26,345 (Ex-showroom, Gurugram)

Highlights

  • 184.4 cc engine makes 17 bhp of power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque
  • Honda Hornet 2.0 priced at Rs. 1,26,345 (Ex-showroom, Gurugram)
  • Honda Hornet 2.0 is HMSI's first product in the 180-200 cc segment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an all-new 184 cc motorcycle, called the Honda Hornet 2.0. The Hornet 2.0 marks Honda's entry into the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment, and offers a muscular and sporty motorcycle, boasting of a long list of features. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes maximum power of 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. While HMSI did not respond to questions during the virtual launch, the new Hornet 2.0 is listed on the official website but the Honda CB Hornet 160 is not, so we'll assume the Hornet 2.0 will replace the 160 cc Honda CB Hornet 160. Bookings have already begun and the new Honda Hornet 2.0 deliveries are expected to begin by September 2020.

Also Read: New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Updates

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine

Activa 5G

Activa 6G

CB Shine SP

SP 125

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

Livo

X-Blade

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CBR650R

CB300R

CB 1000R

Africa Twin

CRF1100L Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

Hornet 2.0

km5hdavk

Yuichiro Ishii - Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO,HMSI and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI

Speaking on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce all new Honda Hornet 2.0. With its advanced technology & thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda's new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India".

5l5h6sfk

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque

The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates 8 on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses. The new engine also comes with a piston cooling jet which acts as a heat absorbent, and is said to improve engine thermal efficiency and provide better fuel efficiency.

1dqnrhm4

The Honda Hornet 2.0 will go up against rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

0 Comments

The Hornet 2.0 gets an aggressive and sporty design, with robust looks accentuated by the wide tyres (110 mm front and 140 mm rear). The golden-coloured upside down (USD) forks are a first in the sub-200 cc motorcycle segment. The Hornet 2.0 also employs petal discs on both wheels, with a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 220 mm rear disc. Additional features include a fully digital negative LCD instrument console, full LED lighting, including a LED headlight with position lamp, LED taillight and LED turn indicators. The Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available with a 6-year warranty package, with 3 years standard warranty and 3 years optional extended warranty. The new Honda Hornet 2.0 will go up against several rivals in the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment, and its immediate rivals will be the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine
Honda
CB Shine

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs.1.26 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs.1.26 Lakh
Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021 McLaren Confirms New Hybrid Platform; First Model Expected In 2021
Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September Kia Sonet GT-Line Spotted At Dealership Yard; Launch In September
Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled Upcoming BMW R 18 Cruiser Custom Unveiled
Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt Tom Cruise Back In Latest Mission Impossible Movie With Another Motorcycle Stunt
Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Over 100 COVID-19 Cases Across US Linked To Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,500
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 67,300
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 64,098
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 68,812 - 73,512 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 54,632 - 56,897 *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 65,419 - 66,919 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 64,098 - 68,015 *
Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 74,407 - 78,607 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 61,497 - 64,847 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 94,548 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 70,056 - 74,256 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 1.07 - 1.11 Lakh *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 78,815 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 64,505 - 65,505 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 73,912 - 80,978 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 54,247 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 55,832 - 60,186 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 68,997 - 75,997 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 52,299 - 52,590 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 27.79 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 7.7 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 13.38 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 13.5 Lakh *
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
₹ 15.35 - 16.1 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 14.47 Lakh *
Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
₹ 1.27 Lakh *
View More
Jawa 300 1
x
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
Maruti Suzuki True Value: The Trusted Go-To Destination For Pre-Owned Cars
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Tribute Black Announced For The UK
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities