Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched an all-new 184 cc motorcycle, called the Honda Hornet 2.0. The Hornet 2.0 marks Honda's entry into the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment, and offers a muscular and sporty motorcycle, boasting of a long list of features. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes maximum power of 17.03 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. While HMSI did not respond to questions during the virtual launch, the new Hornet 2.0 is listed on the official website but the Honda CB Hornet 160 is not, so we'll assume the Hornet 2.0 will replace the 160 cc Honda CB Hornet 160. Bookings have already begun and the new Honda Hornet 2.0 deliveries are expected to begin by September 2020.

Yuichiro Ishii - Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President & CEO,HMSI and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI

Speaking on the launch, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Inspired by the dreams of the new age customers & their passion for riding, we are pleased to introduce all new Honda Hornet 2.0. With its advanced technology & thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda's new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India".

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184 cc engine which makes 17 bhp of power, 16.1 Nm of peak torque

The engine gets Honda's programmed fuel injection (PGM-FI) with Honda Eco Technology (HET) and the PGM-FI incorporates 8 on-board sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture for better efficiency and performance. According to HMSI, the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque, and the engine ensures smooth power delivery with a roller rocker arm which helps in reducing friction losses. The new engine also comes with a piston cooling jet which acts as a heat absorbent, and is said to improve engine thermal efficiency and provide better fuel efficiency.

The Honda Hornet 2.0 will go up against rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200

The Hornet 2.0 gets an aggressive and sporty design, with robust looks accentuated by the wide tyres (110 mm front and 140 mm rear). The golden-coloured upside down (USD) forks are a first in the sub-200 cc motorcycle segment. The Hornet 2.0 also employs petal discs on both wheels, with a 276 mm front disc with single-channel ABS, and a 220 mm rear disc. Additional features include a fully digital negative LCD instrument console, full LED lighting, including a LED headlight with position lamp, LED taillight and LED turn indicators. The Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available with a 6-year warranty package, with 3 years standard warranty and 3 years optional extended warranty. The new Honda Hornet 2.0 will go up against several rivals in the 180-200 cc motorcycle segment, and its immediate rivals will be the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

