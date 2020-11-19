Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched Repsol Honda Editions of the Dio and Hornet 2.0. Both models get new graphics and colours based on the Repsol Honda MotoGP racing team. The new editions are also a celebration of Honda's 800th Grand Prix win, which came in October 2020. The Dio Repsol Honda Edition is priced at ₹ 69,757 while the Hornet 2.0 Repsol Honda Edition is priced at ₹ 1.28 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram. HMSI says that the Repsol Edition models will be available at all Honda dealerships starting this week.

(The Repsol Honda Edition of the Dio stays the same in terms of features and engine specifications)

Speaking about the Honda's Racing DNA, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, "Racing holds a special place in the history of Honda. Since their collaboration, Honda and Repsol have continued the winning streak on race track and the recent 800th MotoGP win is a testimony of Honda's racing spirit. Celebrating this achievement, we are delighted to unveil the Repsol Honda editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio for racing enthusiasts in India."

Both the Dio and the Hornet 2.0 get striking colour combinations inspired by the Repsol Honda MotoGP bike livery along with Orange coloured wheels as well. Apart from the new colours, the scooter and the motorcycle stay the same in terms of engine specifications and features. The Honda Dio continues to feature the 110 cc single-cylinder motor with fuel-injection, making 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque, while paired to a CVT unit. The Hornet 2.0, on the other hand, gets a 184.4 cc engine, putting out 17 bhp, 16.1 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

