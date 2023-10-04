Login

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Parts Ways With Repsol Honda; Likely To Join Gresini Ducati In 2024

The Spaniard will depart Repsol Honda after a 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023.
By Yashraj Singh

2 mins read

04-Oct-23 07:47 PM IST

Highlights

  • Repsol Honda and Marquez mutually agree to end contract at end of 2023 season
  • Marquez raced for Honda for 11 years including winning six MotoGP world titles
  • Marquez likely to race alongside his brother at Gresini Ducati in 2024

In an announcement that felt like it was all but a formality, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez will bid farewell to the Repsol Honda MotoGP team at the end of the 2023 season. 
 

This marks the end of an incredible 11-year partnership that delivered six MotoGP world titles between 2013 and 2023. Marquez made his stunning premier class debut with Honda in 2013, clinching the championship in his rookie year and securing another in 2014. His domination continued from 2016 to 2019, winning four consecutive titles. The historic run saw the ‘Ant of Cervera’ devastate the field and lay claim to 59 race wins, 101 podiums, 64 pole positions and five triple crowns.

 

Marquez will part ways with Honda after a 11-year partnership.

 

However, Marquez's journey with Honda faced challenges after a serious arm injury in 2020, which required multiple surgeries. Double vision further hindered his performance, causing him to miss races. Despite three victories in 2021, Marquez hasn't graced the top podium spot since October of that year.

 

Rumours have linked Marquez to Gresini, where he will ride a year-old Ducati. His brother, Alex Marquez, who switched to Gresini for 2023, will be his teammate. This partnership is thought to initially span only one year, giving Marquez flexibility to consider his future in 2025.
 

Although Gresini was assigned two Ducati Desmosedici GP23 bikes for 2024, there's speculation that Marquez may secure the latest prototype. Honda's reluctance to share its bike's internals with engineers who could join rival companies in 2025 may have influenced this decision.
 

Marquez's 11 seasons with the HRC team saw him become world champion in 6 of them, second in the modern era only to Valentino Rossi.

 

Marquez's future was uncertain until recently, with both parties setting a deadline to resolve the situation. Honda tried to retain its star rider, but the lack of manoeuvrability and the departure of key personnel made the decision challenging.
 

Marquez's departure from Honda marks the end of one of the most iconic eras in MotoGP. Nevertheless, both Honda and Marquez will continue to support each other for the remainder of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship season. This transition opens a new chapter in Marquez's career, and fans eagerly await his performance with Gresini Ducati in the upcoming season.

