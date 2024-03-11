Login

Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The 2024 Qatar Grand Prix

Bagnaia claimed victory at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, sharing the podium with Brad Binder in second place and Jorge Martin in third
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Francesco Bagnaia wins the Qatar GP.
  • Binder takes second in the heated battle with 2023 runner up Jorge Martin.
  • Rookie Pedro Acosta impresses in his first premier class grand prix ultimately finishing ninth after climbing to fifth early on.

Reigning two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his MotoGP title defence with a commanding victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, showcasing his championship pedigree and Ducati's dominance in the season opener. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez impressed with a solid fourth-place finish on his GP23.

 

Also Read: MotoGP: Martin Wins First Sprint Race Of The Season In Qatar, Marquez Fifth

 

Bagnaia's victory marked Ducati's fifth win in the last six editions of the Qatar Grand Prix, reaffirming their mastery at the Losail International Circuit. Despite facing stiff competition, Ducati's strategic prowess and performance shone through once again.

The race saw an early setback with an aborted start due to a mechanical issue for Raul Fernandez, causing the race to be shortened by one lap. Despite the disruption, Bagnaia wasted no time in asserting his authority, quickly surging to the front of the pack from his starting position of fifth, maintaining his lead throughout the race. His decisive move at Turn 4 to snatch the lead from Jorge Martin showcased his determination and racecraft, setting the tone for a dominant performance.

 

Behind Bagnaia, a fierce battle ensued for podium positions, with Brad Binder, Jorge Martin, and Marc Marquez vying for position. Binder ultimately secured second place after a closely fought battle with Martin, while Marquez showcased his potential with a strong fourth-place finish in his debut race for Gresini Ducati. 

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 MotoGP Season

Meanwhile, Yamaha faced challenges with their 2024 machine, as Fabio Quartararo lamented the team's performance, describing the gap to their rivals as "further than ever." Quartararo struggled to an 11th-place finish, highlighting Yamaha's ongoing struggles to match the pace of their competitors. The Japanese manufacturer's inability to bridge the gap to the frontrunners raised further questions about their development efforts and the competitiveness of their machinery in the highly competitive MotoGP field.

 

Despite the challenges faced by Yamaha, Marquez's debut for Gresini Ducati provided a glimmer of hope for the team. The eight-time world champion showcased his trademark determination and skill, pushing Martin for a podium position before ultimately finishing fourth. Marquez's performance bodes well for his future with the team, as he continues to adapt to the demands of the Ducati Desmosedici GP23.

 

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 MotoGP Season

 

Many eyes were also firmly on rookie Pedro Acosta who initially put on a strong showing in his first-ever full grand prix, even diving down the inside of Marc Marquez, the man he’s considered to be the second coming of. However as the race progressed it became evident that the 19-year-old was struggling with tyre wear, eventually dropping the Spaniard to ninth at the chequered flag. 

With Bagnaia setting the early benchmark and Marquez proving his mettle, the stage is set for an electrifying season of racing ahead.

 

Finishing Order:


 

  1. F. Bagnaia (Ducati)
  2. B. Binder (KTM)
  3. J. Martin (Pramac Ducati)
  4. M. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  5. E. Bastianini (Ducati)
  6. A. Marquez (Gresini Ducati)
  7. F. Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati)
  8. A. Espargaro (Aprilia)
  9. P. Acosta (Tech 3 KTM)
  10. M. Vinales (Aprilia)
  11. F. Quartararo (Yamaha)
  12. J. Zarco (LCR Honda)
  13. J. Mir (Honda)
  14. M. Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati)
  15. M. Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia)
  16. A. Rins (Yamaha)
  17. A. Fernandez (Tech 3 KTM)
  18. F. Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati)
  19. T. Nakagami (LCR Honda)
  20. L. Marini (Honda)
