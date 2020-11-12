Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has partnered with Spain's petroleum company Repsol Lubricants to the launch 'Honda Repsol Moto Biker and Moto Scooter' engine oil range in India. Available for both scooters and motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler maker says that the engine oil which will be marketed as 'Honda Repsol MOTO' for the company's two-wheeler line-up. The new engine oil will be available in two grades - Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA' for motorcycles and the 'Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB' for scooters.

Both the engine oil variants, 10W30 MA and 10W30 MB come in 800 ml, 900 ml and 1000 ml packs

Speaking about the introduction of the new engine oil, Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product 'Honda Repsol Moto' engine oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience."

With the Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil, the company also promises deposit-free engine components

Honda 2Wheelers says that the new engine oil has been designed to provide longer engine life protection, enhanced fuel efficiency with low maintenance cost. With the Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil, the company also promises deposit-free engine components. Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ml, 900 ml and 1000 ml packs, and will be available in India from November 2020.

Commenting on the partnershipClara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said "Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products."

