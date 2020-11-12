New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil

The new engine oil will be available for both motorcycles and scooters as - Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA' and the Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The company offers Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA for bikes and Scooter 10W30 MB for scooters expand View Photos
The company offers Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA for bikes and Scooter 10W30 MB for scooters

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has partnered with Spain's petroleum company Repsol Lubricants to the launch 'Honda Repsol Moto Biker and Moto Scooter' engine oil range in India. Available for both scooters and motorcycles, the Japanese two-wheeler maker says that the engine oil which will be marketed as 'Honda Repsol MOTO' for the company's two-wheeler line-up. The new engine oil will be available in two grades - Honda Repsol Moto Biker 10W30 MA' for motorcycles and the 'Honda Repsol Moto Scooter 10W30 MB' for scooters.

ch0663m8

Both the engine oil variants, 10W30 MA and 10W30 MB come in 800 ml, 900 ml and 1000 ml packs

Speaking about the introduction of the new engine oil, Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President - Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product 'Honda Repsol Moto' engine oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience."

Also Read: Goodyear And Assurance International Limited Announce New Line Of Engine Oils

kqq2u0fg

With the Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil, the company also promises deposit-free engine components

Newsbeep

Honda 2Wheelers says that the new engine oil has been designed to provide longer engine life protection, enhanced fuel efficiency with low maintenance cost. With the Honda Repsol MOTO engine oil, the company also promises deposit-free engine components. Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ml, 900 ml and 1000 ml packs, and will be available in India from November 2020.

0 Comments

Commenting on the partnershipClara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said "Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe Review
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Auto Industry Bodies SIAM & FADA Welcome The New Production Linked Incentive Scheme
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
Honda 2Wheelers And Repsol Lubricants To Launch New Honda Repsol Moto Engine Oil
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
2021 BMW iX All-Electric Flagship SUV Breaks Cover With 503 bhp and 600 Km Range
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
Nissan's Prospects Brighten As China Rebounds, But Struggle Ahead For Weakened Car Maker
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
751 Hero Glamour Motorcycles Delivered To The Karnataka Police Department
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
2021 Honda CRF250L, CRF250 Rally Revealed
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Dutch GP In 2021 Expecting 100,000 Visitors A Day 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Mick Schumacher Wants To Be The Perfect Racing Driver 
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Electrify America Now Has 500 Charging Stations in USA
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
Ford Invests $100 Million to Build Electric Transit Van In Kansas City 
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
BMW Definition CE 04 Electric Scooter Concept Unveiled
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
The New Tesla Model 3 Has A 82 kWh Battery 
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review
2020 Tata Nexon Facelift Review

Honda CB Shine

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,812
EMI Starts
₹ 2,269 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 5G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 5G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,632
EMI Starts
₹ 1,802 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Shine SP

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Shine SP
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,098
EMI Starts
₹ 2,114 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dio

Scooter, 55 Kmpl
Honda Dio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 61,497
EMI Starts
₹ 2,028 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 160

Commuter, 62 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 94,548
EMI Starts
₹ 3,118 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda SP 125

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda SP 125
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 74,407
EMI Starts
₹ 2,454 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Hornet 2.0

Sports, 40 Kmpl
Honda Hornet 2.0
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,185 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 6G

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 6G
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65,419
EMI Starts
₹ 2,157 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Livo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Livo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 70,056
EMI Starts
₹ 2,310 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda H Ness CB 350

Cruiser, 0 Kmpl
Honda H Ness CB 350
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,101 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CD 110 Dream

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda CD 110 Dream
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 64,505
EMI Starts
₹ 2,127 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB Unicorn 150

Commuter, 65 Kmpl
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 78,815
EMI Starts
₹ 2,599 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda X-Blade

Commuter, 45 Kmpl
Honda X-Blade
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 3,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Grazia

Scooter, 54 Kmpl
Honda Grazia
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73,912
EMI Starts
₹ 2,437 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Aviator

Scooter, 49 Kmpl
Honda Aviator
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 55,832
EMI Starts
₹ 1,841 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Gold Wing

Cruiser, 14 Kmpl
Honda Gold Wing
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 27.79 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Yuga

Commuter, 72 Kmpl
Honda Dream Yuga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 54,247
EMI Starts
₹ 1,789 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Activa 125 FI

Scooter, 45 Kmpl
Honda Activa 125 FI
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 68,997
EMI Starts
₹ 2,275 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR 1000RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CBR 1000RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 54,190 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Dream Neo

Commuter, 74 Kmpl
Honda Dream Neo
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52,299
EMI Starts
₹ 1,725 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CBR650R

Sports, 25 Kmpl
Honda CBR650R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,392 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB 1000R

Sports, 16 Kmpl
Honda CB 1000R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,125 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB300R

Sports, 30.2 Kmpl
Honda CB300R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.42 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,980 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda Africa Twin

Off Road, 16 Kmpl
Honda Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 13.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 44,518 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CB1000R Plus

Sports, 18 Kmpl
Honda CB1000R Plus
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 14.47 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 47,705 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Off Road, 20.4 - 20.8 Kmpl
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 50,618 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
19:11
Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc, Honda Interview, IOC Servicing
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Nov-20 08:43 AM IST
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
17:41
2020 Honda WR-V BS6 Review, VW Polo 1.0 TSI Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 17-Aug-20 07:36 AM IST
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
19:44
2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna Facelift, TVS Apache RR310
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 18-Jul-20 05:30 PM IST
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
03:26
Suzuki Price Hike, Honda Production Deferred, UK's Bestselling Bike In June
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 06:24 PM IST
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
18:13
2020 Honda City Review: Petrol & Diesel Tested
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Jul-20 06:31 AM IST
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
22:34
Vitara Brezza Facelift, Honda Activa 6G Review, Audi A8 L Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Mar-20 12:09 AM IST
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
06:13
2020 Honda Activa 6G Review | The King Of Scooters Updated
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Feb-20 09:59 AM IST
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
04:23
Revolt RV400, Mahindra Thar 700, Honda Amaze Ace Edition
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jun-19 08:13 PM IST
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
21:30
Yamaha MT-15, Mercedes-Benz-V-Class, Inside Honda Car India's Factory
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 01-Apr-19 08:30 PM IST
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
19:53
Honda Civic Launch, 2019 Bajaj Dominar and 2019 BMW F 750 GS Review
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 16-Mar-19 09:30 PM IST
Colors1
Colors1
Images10
Images10
Images2
Images2
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Digital
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Passlight
Sp 125 Suspension
Sp 125 Suspension
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Right Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Left Side Facing View
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
Honda Hornet 20 Rearview
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Front
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
2018 Honda Cb Hornet 160r Rear Profile
Sports Red
Sports Red
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 3 Step Rear Adjustable Suspension
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g 12inch Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Activa 6g Alloy Wheels
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Tail Light
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Speedometer
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Livo Killswitch
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Tank
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Engine
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Hness Cb 350 Headlight And Tail Light
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Silent Start With Acg
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Start Stop Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda Cd 110 Passing Switch
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Robo Face Led Headlamp
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Hazard Switch
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda X Blade Low Maintenance Seal Chain
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Digital Display
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Engine
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Honda Grazia Fuel Lid
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
2020 Hyundai i20 Review: Petrol And Diesel Driven
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Diwali 2020: Kia Carnival MPV Offered With Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Branded Content: Audi Redefines Service Experience For Consumers
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities