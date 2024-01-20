Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Takes Bold Action Against Counterfeit Engine Oil In West Bengal

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched a robust crackdown on the production and distribution of counterfeit engine oil in West Bengal. The operation, led by HMSI's Intellectual Property (IP) team, successfully dismantled an illicit supply chain operating in Kolkata.

Also Read: CES 2024: Honda 0 Space-Hub Concept Revealed

This operation, conducted in collaboration with Kolkata Police and other law enforcement agencies, specifically targeted entities involved in the production and distribution of fake engine oil products. Three successive raids at Jorasanko, Nilmoni Mitra Street, and Patiatloa Lane in Kolkata resulted in the confiscation of over 8,000 counterfeit products, including lubricants, die-cast components, printing plates, packaging materials, labels, and empty containers.

Recognizing the potential risks associated with counterfeit engine oil, which can lead to engine damage, reduced fuel efficiency, and increased emissions, compromising vehicle safety and performance, the company took proactive measures.

Also Read: 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Report: Honda Dominance and Al-Attiyah's Triumph

By disrupting the illicit supply chain, the company urges consumers to exercise caution and purchase products exclusively from authorised dealers and distributors to ensure the integrity of their vehicles.