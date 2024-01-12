Login

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Report: Honda Dominance and Al-Attiyah's Triumph

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah claims his inaugural stage win of the 2024 Dakar Rally in the four-wheeler category.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

    In the heart of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Stage 5 proved to be a thrilling spectacle with Honda's dominance in the motorcycle class and a spectacular first stage victory for defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in the four-wheeler category.
     

    As the rally ventured into the challenging terrain, Pablo Quintanilla of the Honda factory team showcased his prowess, claiming victory in the 118km special stage for motorcycles. The Chilean rider navigated the treacherous dunes with finesse, securing a crucial win. Adrien Van Beveren of Honda and former champion Toby Price followed closely in second and third positions, respectively.
     

    In the overall standings, the battle intensified as Hero MotoSports rider Roass Branch claimed the sixth position in Stage 5, catapulting him to the lead in the overall rankings. Branch now holds a slim advantage of just over a minute against Honda's Nacho Cornejo. Ricky Brabec, another Honda rider, sits in third place with a little over three minutes behind Branch.
     

    The four-wheeler category witnessed a phenomenal performance by Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who clinched his first stage victory of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Negotiating the challenging dunes, Al-Attiyah secured his 48th Dakar Rally stage win, outpacing Toyota drivers Guerlain Chicherit and Juan Cruz Yacopini.


     

    In the overall standings for cars, Saudi crowd favourite Yazeed Al Rajhi maintains his lead, with Nasser Al-Attiyah climbing to second place, trailing nine minutes behind. WRC legend Carlos Sainz Sr occupies the third position, with an 11-minute gap separating him from Al Rajhi.
     

    The short but intense Stage 5 provided a glimpse of the competitors' skill and determination, setting the stage for the upcoming two-day marathon stage. This challenging segment promises to test the rally participants as they camp overnight, gearing up for a fierce continuation on Friday.

    # Dakar Rally# Dakar Rally 2024
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    • 20,156 km
    • Electric
    • Automatic
    ₹ 15.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2016 Volvo V40
    • 75,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 12.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
    8.6
    0
    10
    2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
    • 12,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 48.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    • 65,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.25 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2019 Mahindra XUV500
    • 77,700 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 10.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
    2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
    • 35,249 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 7.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.1
    0
    10
    2015 Honda City
    • 1,08,350 km
    • Diesel
    • Manual
    ₹ 4.5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.3
    0
    10
    2018 Audi Q3
    • 88,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 18.45 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
    7.6
    0
    10
    2014 Hyundai Grand i10
    • 53,763 km
    • Petrol
    • Manual
    ₹ 3.95 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
    6.3
    0
    10
    2014 SsangYong Rexton W
    • 72,000 km
    • Diesel
    • Automatic
    ₹ 5 Lakh
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Upcoming Bikes

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025
    Hydrogen-Powered Extreme H Set To Replace All-Electric Extreme E Series In 2025
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -19561 second ago

    Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.

    Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
    Actor Sidhant Chaturvedi Brings Home A Range Rover Sport Autobiography
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -14967 second ago

    The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.

    River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
    River Opens Its First Retail Store In Bengaluru
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    -14771 second ago

    The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

    Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Launched At Rs 67.90 Lakh
    c&b icon By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    -4950 second ago

    The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.

    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 11.00 Lakh
    c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
    calendar-icon

    -2336 second ago

    The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
    Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch LIVE Updates: Features, Specifications, Images
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    1 hour ago

    The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option

    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.59 Lakh
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    13 hours ago

    The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries

    Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
    Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
    c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

    Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
    Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    18 hours ago

    The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

    Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
    Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
    c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    20 hours ago

    Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.

    Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
    Dakar Rally 2024 Stage 4 Report: Nacho Cornejo Takes Command as Honda Dominates While Hero Loses Lead
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    4 days ago

    Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot

    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 3 Report: KTM’s Victory And Al-Rajhi Claim Cars Lead; Hero Motorsports Holds Strong
    c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    6 days ago

    KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3

    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
    c&b icon By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    7 days ago

    Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds

    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1 Report: Shock Win For Guillaume De Mevius
    2024 Dakar Rally Stage 1 Report: Shock Win For Guillaume De Mevius
    c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    8 days ago

    Guillaume de Mevius of Overdrive Toyota clinches an unexpected victory in Dakar's first full stage, leaping from 32nd to secure his maiden Dakar stage win

    Toyota’s HySe-X1 To Join 2024 Dakar Rally For Hydrogen Engine Testing
    Toyota’s HySe-X1 To Join 2024 Dakar Rally For Hydrogen Engine Testing
    c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    2 months ago

    The HySE-X1, built with Overdrive Racing, will participate, equipped with a hydrogen engine developed for motorcycles.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Report: Honda Dominance and Al-Attiyah's Triumph
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved