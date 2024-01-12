2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Report: Honda Dominance and Al-Attiyah's Triumph

In the heart of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Stage 5 proved to be a thrilling spectacle with Honda's dominance in the motorcycle class and a spectacular first stage victory for defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in the four-wheeler category.



As the rally ventured into the challenging terrain, Pablo Quintanilla of the Honda factory team showcased his prowess, claiming victory in the 118km special stage for motorcycles. The Chilean rider navigated the treacherous dunes with finesse, securing a crucial win. Adrien Van Beveren of Honda and former champion Toby Price followed closely in second and third positions, respectively.



In the overall standings, the battle intensified as Hero MotoSports rider Roass Branch claimed the sixth position in Stage 5, catapulting him to the lead in the overall rankings. Branch now holds a slim advantage of just over a minute against Honda's Nacho Cornejo. Ricky Brabec, another Honda rider, sits in third place with a little over three minutes behind Branch.



The four-wheeler category witnessed a phenomenal performance by Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who clinched his first stage victory of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Negotiating the challenging dunes, Al-Attiyah secured his 48th Dakar Rally stage win, outpacing Toyota drivers Guerlain Chicherit and Juan Cruz Yacopini.





In the overall standings for cars, Saudi crowd favourite Yazeed Al Rajhi maintains his lead, with Nasser Al-Attiyah climbing to second place, trailing nine minutes behind. WRC legend Carlos Sainz Sr occupies the third position, with an 11-minute gap separating him from Al Rajhi.



The short but intense Stage 5 provided a glimpse of the competitors' skill and determination, setting the stage for the upcoming two-day marathon stage. This challenging segment promises to test the rally participants as they camp overnight, gearing up for a fierce continuation on Friday.