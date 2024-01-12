2024 Dakar Rally Stage 5 Report: Honda Dominance and Al-Attiyah's Triumph
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
In the heart of the 2024 Dakar Rally, Stage 5 proved to be a thrilling spectacle with Honda's dominance in the motorcycle class and a spectacular first stage victory for defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah in the four-wheeler category.
As the rally ventured into the challenging terrain, Pablo Quintanilla of the Honda factory team showcased his prowess, claiming victory in the 118km special stage for motorcycles. The Chilean rider navigated the treacherous dunes with finesse, securing a crucial win. Adrien Van Beveren of Honda and former champion Toby Price followed closely in second and third positions, respectively.
In the overall standings, the battle intensified as Hero MotoSports rider Roass Branch claimed the sixth position in Stage 5, catapulting him to the lead in the overall rankings. Branch now holds a slim advantage of just over a minute against Honda's Nacho Cornejo. Ricky Brabec, another Honda rider, sits in third place with a little over three minutes behind Branch.
The four-wheeler category witnessed a phenomenal performance by Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah, who clinched his first stage victory of the 2024 Dakar Rally. Negotiating the challenging dunes, Al-Attiyah secured his 48th Dakar Rally stage win, outpacing Toyota drivers Guerlain Chicherit and Juan Cruz Yacopini.
In the overall standings for cars, Saudi crowd favourite Yazeed Al Rajhi maintains his lead, with Nasser Al-Attiyah climbing to second place, trailing nine minutes behind. WRC legend Carlos Sainz Sr occupies the third position, with an 11-minute gap separating him from Al Rajhi.
The short but intense Stage 5 provided a glimpse of the competitors' skill and determination, setting the stage for the upcoming two-day marathon stage. This challenging segment promises to test the rally participants as they camp overnight, gearing up for a fierce continuation on Friday.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19561 second ago
Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
-14967 second ago
The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
-14771 second ago
The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
-4950 second ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
-2336 second ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
1 hour ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
13 hours ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
18 hours ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
18 hours ago
The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now
20 hours ago
Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
4 days ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
6 days ago
KTM's Kevin Benavides and Toyota's Lucas Moraes claimed their first-ever stage wins in the Dakar 2024 Rally, triumphing in the motorcycle and car categories, respectively, on Stage 3
7 days ago
Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds
8 days ago
Guillaume de Mevius of Overdrive Toyota clinches an unexpected victory in Dakar's first full stage, leaping from 32nd to secure his maiden Dakar stage win
2 months ago
The HySE-X1, built with Overdrive Racing, will participate, equipped with a hydrogen engine developed for motorcycles.