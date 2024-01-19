Dakar Rally 2024: Harith Noah Creates History, First Indian To Win A Category At Dakar
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 19, 2024
After an intense two weeks navigating the challenging terrains of the Saudi Arabian desert, Harith Noah has etched his name in history as the first Indian to secure victory at the Dakar Rally. Noah emerged triumphant in the Rally 2 class, finishing an impressive 11th overall.
Harith Noah, backed by TVS and competing with Sherco, showcased resilience and skill throughout Dakar 2024. Overcoming health challenges in the initial week, Noah surged ahead in the 48H Chrono Stage 6, making a significant jump from 18th to 13th place overall. Notably, he claimed the fastest Rally 2 time in two stages, namely Stage 8 and Stage 10.
In 2023, Noah faced a year of rebuilding from major injuries. His determination to surpass his previous best finish of 20th place led to an outstanding performance this year, culminating in an overall 11th position and a convincing victory in the Rally 2 class. Noah finished over four minutes ahead of the second-placed Romain Dumontier.
Dakar 2024 has been a triumphant campaign for the Indian contingent, with Hero MotoSports' Ross Branch securing second place overall. This achievement marks Hero's historic podium finish at the Dakar Rally, adding to the accolades of the Indian teams.
In the car category, Dakar 2024 witnessed a historic victory as Carlos Sainz Sr claimed Audi's first triumph in the prestigious marathon. Sainz's commendable performance secured Audi's maiden Dakar win, with a significant lead of 1 hour, 20 minutes, and 25 seconds over the second-placed Guillaume de Mevius.
Sainz's Dakar journey was not without challenges, starting with a setback in the Prologue. However, he quickly recovered and took the lead on Stage 2, maintaining a 20-minute advantage through the second week. Late drama struck Sebastien Loeb, Sainz's main rival, on the penultimate stage with damaged suspension, leading to a drop to third place.
Audi's triumph at Dakar 2024 marks a fitting conclusion to its factory program, adding to Sainz's impressive list of achievements. Sainz's victory also stands out for achieving Dakar success with four different manufacturers: Volkswagen, Peugeot, Mini, and now Audi.
As Dakar 2024 concludes, the remarkable performances of Harith Noah, Ross Branch, and Carlos Sainz Sr highlight the enduring spirit and challenges that define the “toughest race in the world.”
