Dakar Rally 2024, Stage 10: Harith Noah Excels in Dakar Rally Stage 10, Clinches Second Class Win

Stage 10 of the 2024 Dakar Rally showcased a remarkable performance by Harith Noah, the sole Indian participant, securing the fifth position overall and claiming another victory in his class. The stage, covering a challenging 371km loop near AlUla, featured diverse terrains of sand, rocks, and jumps.



Harith Noah's stellar finish placed him ahead of defending champion Kevin Benavides, marking a significant achievement. While Honda dominated the motorcycle category with a 1-2-3 victory led by Ricky Brabec, Guerlain Chicherit emerged victorious in the cars category.



The special stage proved demanding, revealing the unpredictable nature of Dakar. Toyota's Seth Quintero faced suspension damage after a jump, showcasing the challenging conditions. Throughout the stage, experienced contenders like Sainz and Loeb encountered multiple punctures, adding an extra layer of complexity.



In the motorcycle category, Brabec secured the top spot on the podium, accompanied by Nacho Cornejo and Adrien Van Beveren. Notably, Harith Noah's fifth-place finish marked his second stage win in this year's Dakar, creating a historic moment for India.



In the overall standings, Honda's Ricky Brabec maintained his lead, with Ross Branch trailing by just over 10 minutes. The intense competition between these top contenders adds suspense to the remaining two stages, where the landscape and challenges continue to test their skills.



Transitioning to the cars, Chicherit's triumph in Stage 10 was followed by Century Racing's Brian Baragwanath in second and Benediktas Vanagas in third. Despite setbacks, Sainz showcased resilience, finishing 25th after enduring three punctures. In the overall rankings, Sainz's lead over Loeb reduced to 13 minutes, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.



As Dakar Rally 2024 approaches its climax, the intricate dynamics among competitors come to the forefront. The battles in both the motorcycle and car categories intensified, promising an exhilarating finish in Yanbu. Stay tuned for the latest updates as the rally navigates through its final stages.

