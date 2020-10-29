Goodyear And Assurance International Limited Announce New Line Of Engine Oils

The new line of engine oils will go on sale in India in November 2020

Goodyear and Assurance International Limited have collaborated on a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in India. Expected to launch in November, under a licensing collaboration, the product line consists of a full range of lubricants for multiple vehicles including greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils.

The new range of engine oils are designed to perform as per specifications under American Petroleum Institute

The Goodyear vehicle lubricants collection will be blended with advanced additive technologies in India. Each product is designed to enhance performance, reliability and longevity for customer use in passenger and commercial vehicles. Besides marketing and distribution, Assurance Intl Limited will also provide after-sales assistance to consumers.

All international standards are being followed during the manufacturing process. The laboratory ensures that all products are examined before leaving the blending plant. All products are guaranteed to perform as per the specifications of American Petroleum Institute (API) including the new Goodyear high quality vehicle lubricants, produced by Assurance Intl Limited.

