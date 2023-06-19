Shell India Appoints Shahid Kapoor As Brand Ambassador For Lubricants Business

Shell India has appointed Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as the new brand ambassador for its Lubricant business. The company said that the actor’s popularity across all age groups made him an ideal choice as the brand looked to expand its customer base in the country.

Also Read: New Hero 125cc Test Mule Spied! Upcoming Rival To The TVS Raider?

Commenting on the occasion, Amit Ghugre, Automotive Sales and Marketing Manager, Shell Lubricants India, said, “This collaboration strengthens our goal to support the hardworking spirit of bikers and power their progress. Shahid is an obvious choice as he has the right appeal and passion for love for bikes that has endeared him to millions of Indians, as a beloved youth icon.”

Also Read: Updated KTM 200 Duke Gets All-LED Headlight, Priced At Rs 1.96 Lakh



Aside from announcing its new brand ambassador, Shell also unveiled a new marketing campaign 'Rukna Mushkil Hai,' focused around its range of Shell Advance motorcycle oils. Shell says that the campaign aims to “celebrate the spirit of the new India and the indomitable Indian riders''.

Shell Lubricants India also collaborated with Gaurav Mankoti, a former contestant on MTV Hustle, to compose an upbeat track featured in the television commercial (TVC) starring Shahid Kapoor.



Shell offers a range of engine oils targeted towards two-wheelers in India ranging from mineral to synthetic oils.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal