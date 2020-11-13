Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Cross 1000 Units In Over 20 Days

The Honda H'Ness CB350 was launched last month and the new made-in-India modern-classic is off to a good start for the two-wheeler giant. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced that the company has delivered over 1000 examples of the new CB350 in just over 20 days since deliveries began. The manufacturer said that it witnessed higher demand from urban cities as well as from Tier I and Tier II cities. The new CB350 is exclusively sold via the premium Honda BigWing dealerships pan India, which are limited in number.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, HMSI said "The love and appreciation we have received for H'ness-CB350 is beyond expectations. Customers belonging to a wide spectrum of age group starting from 18 years to 70 years have made H'ness-CB350 as their first choice. We are proud that even with our limited BigWing network, we have been able to achieve this milestone 1000 customer deliveries in such a short period of time. Overwhelmed by this initial response and serve our customers better, we are revisiting our plan for a faster Honda BigWing network expansion."

According to the Honda BigWing website, the company has about 26 dealerships across the country, while the company has already announced its plans to expand the network to 50 outlets by the end of the year. More recently, the company opened three new showrooms located in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore respectively. The Honda BigWing outlets will also handle the service aspect of the CB350, and the limited presence of the premium dealerships will restrict sales for the motorcycle to an extent. To give you perspective, Royal Enfield has well over 1000 touchpoints across the country. Honda's standard sales and service network is equally large.

The Honda H'Ness CB350 impresses with its overall build quality and paint finish. We are yet to sample the motorcycle in the open

Nevertheless, 1000 deliveries is an encouraging figure for HMSI to expand its BigWing network further, which will help the Honda H'ness CB350 to compete against the newly launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Jawa motorcycles in the segment. First impressions about the Honda CB350 have been impressive with its excellent built and paint quality, power figures from the 349 cc engine, and the addition of features like traction control, dual-channel ABS and Bluetooth connectivity. The bike is also competitively priced starting at ₹ 1.85 lakh for the DLX trim and ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the DLX Pro trim.

