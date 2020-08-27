New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new 200 cc motorcycle today. The company never had a model in this segment. So far, very little is known about the motorcycle and Honda has done well to keep it a mystery but we suspect it will be a bike based on the Honda CBF 190R, which is sold in other countries across the globe. The 200 cc motorcycle segment is doing well in India and this motorcycle may prove to be a good opportunity for Honda to bolster its sales.The company hasn't revealed any details or specifications about the motorcycle but released a teaser which gave us a glimpse of the new motorcycle in flesh.

In terms of design, the motorcycle looks the part of a 200 cc bike, with muscular tank, extensions, sharply designed LED headlight, gold upside down forks and a dual-tone colour scheme. Plus, the teaser video also shows a fully digital instrument console, which is flat and rectangular and has a negative LCD-like display. As far as engines go, we believe it will be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected air-cooled unit with mostly a 5-speed gearbox. There is no word on power and torque output or any other performance numbers or dimensions.

We expect the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle to be around ₹ 1.2 lakh or so. Once it is launched, it will be going up against the some really capable motorcycles such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Hero Xtreme 200R.