New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India is all set to launch a new 200 cc motorcycle today. We bring you all the live updates for this brand-new motorcycle.

New Honda Motorcycle Launch Live Updates; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications
This is the first time that Honda is launching a 200 cc bike in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to launch a new 200 cc motorcycle today. The company never had a model in this segment. So far, very little is known about the motorcycle and Honda has done well to keep it a mystery but we suspect it will be a bike based on the Honda CBF 190R, which is sold in other countries across the globe. The 200 cc motorcycle segment is doing well in India and this motorcycle may prove to be a good opportunity for Honda to bolster its sales.The company hasn't revealed any details or specifications about the motorcycle but released a teaser which gave us a glimpse of the new motorcycle in flesh.

In terms of design, the motorcycle looks the part of a 200 cc bike, with muscular tank, extensions, sharply designed LED headlight, gold upside down forks and a dual-tone colour scheme. Plus, the teaser video also shows a fully digital instrument console, which is flat and rectangular and has a negative LCD-like display. As far as engines go, we believe it will be a single-cylinder, fuel-injected air-cooled unit with mostly a 5-speed gearbox. There is no word on power and torque output or any other performance numbers or dimensions.

We expect the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle to be around ₹ 1.2 lakh or so. Once it is launched, it will be going up against the some really capable motorcycles such as the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and the Hero Xtreme 200R.

Aug 27, 2020
New 200 cc Honda Motorcycle Launch
Reports suggest that the new Honda bike will be a 200 cc model. If yes, it will be the first time that HMSI launches a 200 cc bike in India. From the teaser video, it is evident that the motorcycle has been stylishly designed and has some fancy equipment on board such as upside down gold-painted forks.
Aug 27, 2020
2020 Honda Motorcycle Launch
Good Morning, Ladies and Gentlemen. Today Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India will be launching a new motorcycle in India, a 200 cc model. Very little is known about this motorcycle and we shall get to know more as the digital launch event progresses. Stay tuned for all the updates.