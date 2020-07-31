2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, Fireblade SP Bookings Open; India Launch Soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has begun taking bookings for the 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Fireblade SP in the country. The bookings can be made at Honda's BigWing dealerships for premium motorcycles. Revealed last year at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show, Honda says that this is the most powerful four-cylinder motorcycle engine that the company has ever made. And the CBR1000RR-R ever and promises to be extremely fast as well. Significantly updated for 2020, the superbike now gets a new in-line, four-cylinder engine heavily inspired by Honda's RC213V MotoGP machine and its street-legal RC213V-S counterpart. It puts out maximum power of 212 bhp at 14,500 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm at 12,500 rpm, with a kerb weight of just 201 kg. Both motorcycles get Akrapovic exhaust as standard kit but the SP gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as well.

(New Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP features Brembo Stylema brakes)

The engine gets finger-follower rocker arms, titanium con-rods and forged aluminium pistons which reduce inertial weight, while the air box is fed by ram-air duct tunnel through the steering stem. A new six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) from Bosch replaces the five-axis IMU on the outgoing model, and this new IMU manages all of the electronic systems and controls the new three-level Honda Electronic Steering Damper (HESD). There are three default riding modes plus options to customise Power, Engine Brake and Wheelie Control, and the Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is essentially Honda's traction control system, now gets slip rate control.

(Both the Fireblade SP and standard Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade get a new exhaust system from Akrapovic)

The new CBR1000RR-R gets a twin-spar aluminium 'diamond frame' chassis with a fresh design. The vertical and torsional rigidity has been increased and uses the rear of the engine as the upper shock mount. The new swingarm is longer too and based on the RC213V-S design. Suspension duties on the new CBR1000RR-R are handled by 43 mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front, and Pro-Link rear suspension that features a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion Light shock. Braking on the standard CBR1000RR-R is handled by Nissin four-piston callipers with dual 330 mm discs on the front wheel, larger by 10 mm in diameter. In comparison, the Fireblade SP gets 43 mm Ohlins NPX forks up front and an Ohlins TTX36 at the rear. The brakes on the SP variant are upgraded to Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mount brake callipers. The rear brake calliper is the same Brembo unit used on the RC213V-S.

Both motorcycles, the Honda CBR1000RR-R and CBR1000RR-R SP will be available in two colour schemes - an HRC-inspired Grand Prix Red and a Matte Pearl Black shade.

