Honda Gold Wing And CBR1000RR Recalled In India Over Faulty Fuel Pump

The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly moulded, which can lead to deformation and result in fuel pump failure
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 9, 2024

Highlights

  • Honda has not disclosed the number of units affected by the recall.
  • Honda said the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding due to the inoperative fuel pump.
  • Honda will replace the faulty fuel pump free of charge on the affected bikes.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued a voluntary recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing and CBR1000RR motorcycles. The recall has been initiated to replace the fuel pumps on the respective bikes. In a statement, Honda said that the fuel pump impellers may have been improperly moulded, which can lead to deformation and result in fuel pump failure. 

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces

 


Honda further said the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding due to the inoperative fuel pump. The affected units of the Honda Gold Wing were manufactured between December 2017 and December 2023, while the CBR1000RR was manufactured between September 2017 and April 2020. The company has not disclosed how many units of either motorcycle have been affected by the recall.  The Japanese two-wheeler giant also announced it will be replacing the faulty component free of charge on the affected models. 


The Honda Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833 cc inline six-cylinder engine tuned for 125 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, paired with a DCT automatic. The model tourer comes equipped with an airbag, electric windscreen, cruise control, multiple riding modes, digital instrument console with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and more. 


Also Read: 2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled

Meanwhile, the Honda CBR1000RR came equipped with a 999 cc inline four-cylinder motor tuned for 215 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The bike offered a top speed of 300 kmph and came with a Showa suspension setup, dual-channel ABS, multiple riding modes, and more. 


 

# Honda# Honda CBR1000RR-R# Honda Gold Wing# touring bike# Honda BigWing# Honda BigWing Recall# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

