Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- Honda Elevate available at CSD stores across India.
- Joins the Amaze and City that are already on sale at CSD
- CSD pricing for Elevate is not officially out yet but expect a reduction ranging upto Rs 1.8 lakh or so.
The Honda Elevate will now be sold via CSD (canteen stores department). The latest Honda will be joining the Amaze and the City which are already sold at CSD to our men and women in uniforms.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
The Elevate is priced between Rs 11.58 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Elevate at CSD have not been revealed but expect a significant reduction as opposed to the ex-showroom price. For reference, we know that the CSD discount for the Honda City can range from Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 1.85 lakh, depending on the variant.
Prices for the Elevate range from Rs 11.58 lakh to Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Incidentally, Hyundai had also launched the updated Creta at the CSD stores. The Creta at CSD stores retails for around Rs 1.01 lakh to Rs 1.85 lakh lower than the regular ex-showroom prices.
The Honda Elevate is available with a long list of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital driver display, auto climate control, wireless charging and 8-speaker sound system. For safety it boasts of six airbags, blindspot monitor, hill start assist, ISOFIX. It also gets level 2 ADAS features. The Elevate is powered by a 119 bhp 1.5-litre petrol which is available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.
Also Read: Made-In-India Honda Elevate Compact SUV Launched In South Africa
