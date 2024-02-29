Honda Elevate Now Available At CSD Stores For Indian Armed Forces

The Honda Elevate will now be sold via CSD (canteen stores department). The latest Honda will be joining the Amaze and the City which are already sold at CSD to our men and women in uniforms.

The Elevate is priced between Rs 11.58 lakh and Rs 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the Elevate at CSD have not been revealed but expect a significant reduction as opposed to the ex-showroom price. For reference, we know that the CSD discount for the Honda City can range from Rs 1.44 lakh to Rs 1.85 lakh, depending on the variant.

Incidentally, Hyundai had also launched the updated Creta at the CSD stores. The Creta at CSD stores retails for around Rs 1.01 lakh to Rs 1.85 lakh lower than the regular ex-showroom prices.

The Honda Elevate is available with a long list of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch digital driver display, auto climate control, wireless charging and 8-speaker sound system. For safety it boasts of six airbags, blindspot monitor, hill start assist, ISOFIX. It also gets level 2 ADAS features. The Elevate is powered by a 119 bhp 1.5-litre petrol which is available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

