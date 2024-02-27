car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- The Honda Elevate competed with the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400
- The Honda Elevate entered a hotly contested compact SUV segment in India
- The Elevate marks Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment after a brief hiatus
The Honda Elevate has been crowned Compact SUV of the Year at the prestigious car&bike Awards 2024. The Elevate compact SUV was launched in India last year, and ever since, it has been making waves in the market owing to Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment after almost 3 years. Moreover, the Elevate entered a hotly contested compact SUV segment in India, and despite this, it has managed to bag the title. At the jury rounds, the Elevate went up against the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Wins Luxury Electric Car Of The Year
The Elevate is underpinned by the same platform as the City sedan and has a chunky appearance, further emphasized by its square-jawed front end. The SUV features a large grille with a large, wing-like chrome bar placed on top, connecting the headlights, and a faux skid plate. As for its features, the top-spec variant packs in a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-step continuous variable transmission (CVT).
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 had to compete with strong contenders like Audi Q3 Sportback, BMW X1 and iX1, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.