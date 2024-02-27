car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year

The Honda Elevate has been crowned Compact SUV of the Year at the prestigious car&bike Awards 2024. The Elevate compact SUV was launched in India last year, and ever since, it has been making waves in the market owing to Honda’s foray into the compact SUV segment after almost 3 years. Moreover, the Elevate entered a hotly contested compact SUV segment in India, and despite this, it has managed to bag the title. At the jury rounds, the Elevate went up against the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400.

The Elevate is underpinned by the same platform as the City sedan and has a chunky appearance, further emphasized by its square-jawed front end. The SUV features a large grille with a large, wing-like chrome bar placed on top, connecting the headlights, and a faux skid plate. As for its features, the top-spec variant packs in a range of features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is offered solely with a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 7-step continuous variable transmission (CVT).