car&bike Awards 2024: All-Electric Volvo C40 Recharge Wins Luxury Electric Car Of The Year

The Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV has been crowned Luxury Electric Car of the Year, at the car&bike Awards 2024. It is the second electric vehicle from the Swedish brand and is increasingly becoming a popular choice in the luxury EV space. This is the second consecutive year that Volvo Cars India is winning an award for its electric vehicle. Last year it was the XC40 Recharge that took an award home. This year, the C40 Recharge had to compete with the likes of the BMW iX1, Mercedes-Benz EQE, and the Lotus Eletre to win the coveted CNB Electric Car Of The Year 2024.

Built on the same platform as the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge was the first electric vehicle from Volvo that didn’t have an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart. The India-spec C40 Recharge is offered in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph.

While it gets the same 78 kWh battery pack as the XC40 Recharge, due to its aerodynamic design, it has an improved WLTP claimed range of up to 530 kilometres. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

In terms of features, the C40 Recharge gets pixel LED headlights, 19-inch alloys, a 12.3-inch driver display with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.

Interestingly, going forward the C40 Recharge will be called EC40 in the global markets, however, for now, Volvo Cars India will continue to use the existing names.