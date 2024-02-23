Made-In-India Honda Elevate Compact SUV Launched In South Africa

Honda has launched the Elevate in South Africa. The new Elevate is developed and made in India by Honda Cars India and has been a rather important product for the automaker. Since its launch in India last year, the carmaker has been steadily introducing the Elevate in markets overseas including its home market Japan where it is sold as the WR-V.

The Honda Elevate for South Africa remains identical to the India-spec model. The SUV is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated. i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic option. Honda will retail the Elevate in South Africa in two variants - Comfort and Elegance.

On the feature front, the Elevate is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a digital MID unit, cruise control, and a multi-function steering wheel. The South African model also gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which brings features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam assist and more.

The Honda Elevate is priced at 369,900 Rand (around Rs. 16 lakh) for the Comfort manual, while the Elegance CVT is priced at 429,900 Rand (around Rs. 18.60 lakh). In contrast, the Elevate is priced between Rs. 11.58 lakh and Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX.

Apart from the Elevate, Honda India also exports the Amaze and City (badged as the Ballade) in South Africa. The company also retails its global offerings such as the BR-V, HR-V, CR-V, Civic, and Fit (Jazz) in the country.



