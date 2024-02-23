Made-In-India Honda Elevate Compact SUV Launched In South Africa
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on February 23, 2024
Highlights
- The Honda Elevate has been launched in South Africa.
- The South Africa-spec Elevate is offered in two variants - Comfort and Elegance.
- Honda also sells the made in India Amaze and City in South Africa.
Honda has launched the Elevate in South Africa. The new Elevate is developed and made in India by Honda Cars India and has been a rather important product for the automaker. Since its launch in India last year, the carmaker has been steadily introducing the Elevate in markets overseas including its home market Japan where it is sold as the WR-V.
Also Read: Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range
The Honda Elevate for South Africa remains identical to the India-spec model. The SUV is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated. i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic option. Honda will retail the Elevate in South Africa in two variants - Comfort and Elegance.
On the feature front, the Elevate is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets a digital MID unit, cruise control, and a multi-function steering wheel. The South African model also gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which brings features like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, automatic high-beam assist and more.
Also Read: Honda Cars India Introduces Ultra Body Coating At Rs 28,900 For The Amaze, City And Elevate
The Honda Elevate is priced at 369,900 Rand (around Rs. 16 lakh) for the Comfort manual, while the Elegance CVT is priced at 429,900 Rand (around Rs. 18.60 lakh). In contrast, the Elevate is priced between Rs. 11.58 lakh and Rs. 16.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in four variants - SV, V, VX, and ZX.
Apart from the Elevate, Honda India also exports the Amaze and City (badged as the Ballade) in South Africa. The company also retails its global offerings such as the BR-V, HR-V, CR-V, Civic, and Fit (Jazz) in the country.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12562 second ago
car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.
-4476 second ago
The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.
-4235 second ago
As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.
-191 second ago
Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.
1 hour ago
The 1 millionth production unit was the brand’s popular scooter, the Access 125, which rolled out from SMIPL’s Kherki Dhaula plant in Gurugram.
3 hours ago
The slow adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in most parts of the world is the main reason behind this move
4 hours ago
The recall is to address a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller
4 hours ago
The go-faster Creta will pack mechanical updates to make it a better handler
8 hours ago
The new iteration does get an all-new colour scheme but lacks certain features present in the standard Z8 and primarily on the drivetrain, as it is only available in RWD form.
9 hours ago
Hero has launched its newest and latest flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440. Marketed as a roadster carrying an attractive sticker price, let’s find out how it stacks up against the competition on paper
1 day ago
The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
6 days ago
The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
8 days ago
The 2025 Honda CR-V FCEV serves as an indirect replacement for the Honda Clarity, which was discontinued in 2021 and will be locally built in the US for the world
11 days ago
The Honda Stylo 160 is a retro-styled scooter powered by a 156.9 cc liquid-cooled engine that will rival the Vespa 150 range
15 days ago
As of the latest update on January 25, 2024, Honda has received 3,834 warranty claims related to this issue.