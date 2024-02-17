Login

Honda Cars India Introduces Official Merchandise Range

The official merchandise from the brand comprises of T-shirts, jackets, and caps.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 17, 2024

  • These apparel items will be available for sale at all Honda dealerships across the country
  • Includes t-shirts, jackets, and caps
  • The brand currently retails three passenger vehicles

Honda Cars India has come out with the 'Honda Collection', an official merchandise line comprising of T-shirts, jackets, and caps. The entire range will be available for sale at all Honda dealerships across the country. The brand states that this merchandise is designed to suit the modern lifestyle of Honda enthusiasts.

 

Also Read: Honda Achieves Sales Milestone Of 20,000 Units For The Elevate SUV

 

These apparel items will be available at all Honda dealerships across the country.

 

Commenting on the launch of the merchandise, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The Honda Collection embodies our commitment to providing our discerning customers with the ultimate expression of style and sophistication. Each item in this collection reflects the ethos of the Honda brand, allowing enthusiasts to embrace Honda in every aspect of their lives."

 

Also Read: Honda Drive To Discover 12: East By Northeast

 

Honda currently sells three passenger vehicles in India: the Amaze compact sedan, the City mid-size sedan, and the Elevate compact SUV. The Elevate has been performing well in the Indian market, with Honda announcing in December 2023 that it had sold 20,000 units within 100 days of its launch in September 2023.

 

 

