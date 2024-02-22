Login

2024 Honda NX400 Unveiled

The Honda NX400 gets a host of new features for the 2024 model year
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Honda NX400 ADV comes with traction control and a new digital console.
  • Power comes from the 399 cc twin-cylinder motor with 45.4 bhp and 38 Nm.
  • Prices for the 2024 version start from 891,000 Yen.

Honda has updated its two-wheeler portfolio for the new year and the NX400 adventure motorcycle has been launched in Japan. The 2024 Honda NX400 gets more features for the new model year. The NX400 is positioned below the NX500 globally and is a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CBR400R Unveiled

The updated Honda NX400 comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control, which is Honda speak for traction control. The model also gets a new 5-inch TFT colour display for the instrument console that is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and brings features like call/SMS alerts, as well as music and navigation. 


Visually, the 2024 Honda NX400 ADV continues to retain the same design. The tall stance is identical to the new NX500 with the vertically stacked LED headlamp, tall windscreen, and a Dakar bike-styled fairing. The bike gets a scooped-out single seat and a high-positioned handlebar for a comfortable ride. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, with suspension duties performed by USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. 


The Honda NX400 retains its 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 45.4 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. The NX400 is offered in two colours - Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Glare White. Prices for the 2024 version start from 891,000 Yen (around Rs. 4.93 lakh) in Japan. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda Grom Unveiled

The Honda NX400 would make for a fantastic adventure touring option in the sub 400 cc segment taking on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the like. However, Honda Two-Wheeler India is also said to be working on a new adventure motorcycle based on the CB350 platform that could arrive in a few months from now. The locally-made model will be a single-cylinder offering and would be more cost-competitive for the Indian market. 


 

