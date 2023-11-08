EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover

At the ongoing EICMA 2023 trade show in Milan, Honda has showcased its latest track-focused, homologation special superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Developed with lots of input from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP receives a host of changes in terms of design, tech and performance.

The Japanese bike maker has made several aerodynamic improvements to the fairing’s design, including new winglets for better high-speed agility and a rear aero step to improve rear traction feel. Changes have been made to the riding position with raised handlebars and lowered footpegs for increased rider freedom and control.

The 1,000cc inline 4-cylinder semi-cam gear train engine has been heavily revised to churn out a whopping 214.5 bhp of max power at 14,000rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,000rpm. The engine has undergone several enhancements that include a higher compression ratio, revised valve timing, lighter crankshaft and con-rods, and shorter primary drive. The bike also features 4-2-1 exhaust leading to a lightweight Akrapovič muffler.

The aluminium frame has been improved for better steering accuracy and grip feel, Meanwhile, the motorcycle gets third-generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control suspension units at both ends. For braking, it gets twin 320mm discs at the front with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount four-piston calipers and a 220mm disc at the rear with a two-piston Brembo caliper. This homologation-special Honda rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with either Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 or Bridgestone RS11 tyres.

Honda is offering the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in Grand Prix Red (Tricolour) and is also offering a limited edition Carbon Edition featuring carbon fibre components finished in a unique paint scheme.