EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
08-Nov-23 08:01 PM IST
Highlights
- Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP showcased at EICMA 2023
- Engine has been heavily revised with lighter components for better performance
- Aluminium frame has been reworked
At the ongoing EICMA 2023 trade show in Milan, Honda has showcased its latest track-focused, homologation special superbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP. Developed with lots of input from Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP receives a host of changes in terms of design, tech and performance.
The Japanese bike maker has made several aerodynamic improvements to the fairing’s design, including new winglets for better high-speed agility and a rear aero step to improve rear traction feel. Changes have been made to the riding position with raised handlebars and lowered footpegs for increased rider freedom and control.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
The 1,000cc inline 4-cylinder semi-cam gear train engine has been heavily revised to churn out a whopping 214.5 bhp of max power at 14,000rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 12,000rpm. The engine has undergone several enhancements that include a higher compression ratio, revised valve timing, lighter crankshaft and con-rods, and shorter primary drive. The bike also features 4-2-1 exhaust leading to a lightweight Akrapovič muffler.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Honda Unveils MY24 CBR600RR
The aluminium frame has been improved for better steering accuracy and grip feel, Meanwhile, the motorcycle gets third-generation Öhlins Smart Electronic Control suspension units at both ends. For braking, it gets twin 320mm discs at the front with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount four-piston calipers and a 220mm disc at the rear with a two-piston Brembo caliper. This homologation-special Honda rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with either Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 or Bridgestone RS11 tyres.
Honda is offering the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in Grand Prix Red (Tricolour) and is also offering a limited edition Carbon Edition featuring carbon fibre components finished in a unique paint scheme.
