Two-wheeler Sales FY24-25: Hero MotoCorp Leads The Chart; Honda Just A Step Behind

Hero has been a long-reigning champion when it comes to sales, albeit Honda has been giving it a tough fight over the years.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda was short of just 68,083 units to grab the number one spot
  • Honda had a higher year-on-year growth rate in FY’25
  • Hero sold closed to 60 lakh units between April 2024 to March 2025

The financial year 2024–2025 has concluded, and India’s two-wheeler industry has reported consistent growth across major brands. The market witnessed a significant rise in sales compared to the previous fiscal year, driven by strong domestic demand, improved product portfolios, and a slight increase in traction in the electric vehicle segment. We take a look at the top two brands that led in sales and compare their performance with the previous years, respectively.  

 

Hero MotoCorp 

Hero Splendor image 1

 

Hero MotoCorp retained its position as the highest-selling two-wheeler brand in India by volume in FY2024–25. The company recorded total sales of 58,99,187 units, reflecting a 4.94 per cent growth compared to FY2023–24, during which it sold 56,21,455 units. Going back a year further, Hero had sold 53,28,546 units in FY2022–23, which marks a steady upward approach over the last three fiscal periods. 

 

Year FY22-23 FY23-24 FY24-25 
Total Sales  53,28,546 56,21,455 58,99,187 

 

In terms of domestic sales, Hero sold 5,611,758 units in FY2025, registering a 3.5 per cent increase over FY2024’s 5,420,532 units. Meanwhile, its international business showed strong performance, accounting for 2,87,429 units exported, up by 43 per cent from the 2,00,923 units shipped in the prior year. 

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales March 2025: Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth; Bajaj Sales Stable

 

Vida V1 Pro Review m5 2022 10 15 T05 45 55 772 Z

In the electric mobility space, Hero’s EV brand, Vida, dispatched over 58,000 electric scooters during FY2025. While motorcycles remain Hero’s stronghold – particularly commuter models like the Splendor, which continues to be a bestseller – the scooter segment still trails behind. However, with fresh offerings like the Destini 125, Xoom 125, and the upcoming Xoom 160, it will potentially garner a huge set of buyers in the scooter segment. 

Hero Maverick Image 2

Between April 2021 and April 2025, Hero MotoCorp expanded its international presence in key regions including Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In 2024, it began local assembly operations in Nepal in partnership with CG Motors and entered the Philippines market. Additionally, Hero MotoCorp prepared for a European entry in the second half of 2025, starting with the Vida electric scooter and premium motorcycles. The company also collaborated with Harley-Davidson to co-develop models like the X440, with the first model to yield under Hero’s nameplate being the Mavrick 440

  

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

Honda Shine 100 10

Honda 2-Wheeler India secured the second spot by selling 58,31,104 units in FY2024–25. This represents a 19 per cent increase compared to the 48,93,522 units sold in FY2023–24. In FY2022–23, the brand had posted total sales of 43,50,943 units. Of the total sales in FY’25, 53,26,092 units were sold domestically, while 5,05,012 units were exported. Notably, Honda fell short of overtaking Hero by just 68,083 units in the latest fiscal year. 

 

Year FY22-23 FY23-24 FY24-25 
Total Sales  43,50,943 48,93,522 58,31,104 

 

Honda continues to dominate the scooter segment, primarily driven by the enduring popularity of the Activa, which remains a household name across India. In the motorcycle category, the Honda Shine leads the 125cc segment. However, Honda has yet to establish a strong foothold with its BigWing range of premium motorcycles, particularly in the 300–500cc category. Although it has 3 motorcycles under the CB350 family, it has struggled to gain traction among buyers.  Moreover, Honda recently made its foray into the electric scooter market in India with the Activa e: and QC1.  

 

Also Read: Honda CB350, CB350 H’ness And CB350RS Get New Colour Schemes

 

Honda CB 350

In April 2021, the company set up an Overseas Business Expansion vertical to support exports to markets such as the United States, Japan, and Europe. In March 2023, it announced an expansion of its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat to enhance production capacity, to increase its export destinations from 38 to 58 countries.  HMSI added an engine assembly line at its Manesar facility in April 2024, aimed at supporting Completely Knocked Down (CKD) shipments. By the end of 2024, the company reported sales of over 5.8 million units, indicating growth in both domestic and international markets. 

 

While Hero MotoCorp retained its crown as the top-selling two-wheeler brand in FY2024–25, Honda significantly narrowed the gap with a higher year-on-year growth rate. Hero maintained its lead with a 4.94 per cent increase in total sales, whereas Honda passed it with a 19 per cent rise. 

