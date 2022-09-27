2023 Honda Hornet CB750 Specifications & Details Revealed

The upcoming Honda Hornet, to be called the Honda Hornet CB750, will be the highlight for the Japanese brand for 2023, and will be the headline in the upcoming motorcycle shows in Germany and Italy. Honda has revealed sketches of the upcoming 755 cc machine, after showing a concept in November last year, as well as specifications of the all-new parallel-twin engine. Now vehicle certification data from Europe gives us more details about the new machine, which will likely spawn several models based on the same platform.



The new 755 cc, liquid-cooled, Unicam SOHC engine will make around 89 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Latest certification data confirms that the new Hornet will have the model designation of CB750A, and will come with a six-speed manual transmission. Top speed is listed as 205 kmph. The data doesn’t list details on the suspension system, but it indicates that the CB750A will come with dual front discs, and a single rear disc with ABS, and will come with 17-inch wheels.

In September 2022, Honda confirmed that the new middleweight Hornet will be powered by a 755 cc parallel-twin Unicam engine making 89 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The new engine is also expected to be used in the upcoming Honda Transalp adventure bike, which is also expected to be a surprise unveil at one of this autumn’s motorcycle shows in Europe, either the Intermot in Cologne, Germany, or the EICMA show in Milan, Italy.