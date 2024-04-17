Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GSBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 was launched in India at a staggering price of Rs. 18.85 lakh, going up to Rs. 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom). We take a look at how the prices of the rival motorcycles stack up against the Tuareg 660.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuareg 660 is priced from Rs. 18.85 lakh to Rs. 19.16 lakh
  • It is expensive even when compared to ADVs in a segment above
  • The Tuareg 660 is imported as a CBU from Noale, Italy

Aprilia is known for manufacturing high quality and performance oriented motorcycles across the world. And recently, the company launched the Tuareg 660 adventure motorcycle in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 18.85 lakh and going up to Rs. 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, for a 660 cc motorcycle, the pricing is stratospheric, considering it is imported from Aprilia's plant in Noale, Italy. The motorcycle has been received warmly in global markets but for a price sensitive market like India, the capability notwithstanding, the Tuareg 660 could have done with a slightly competitive price. We take a look at how the prices of the Tuareg 660 stacks up against other motorcycles. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660: Does It Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Ex-showroom Prices

Aprilia Tuareg 660Suzuki V-Strom 800 DEHonda XL750 TransalpBMW F 850 GSTriumph Tiger 900Triumph Tiger Sport 660Ducati DesertX
Rs. 18.85 lakh - Rs. 19.16 lakhRs. 10.3 lakhRs. 11 lakhRs. 12.95 lakh - Rs. 13.75 lakhRs. 13.95 lakh - Rs. 15.95 lakhRs. 9.34 lakhRs. 18.33 lakh

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India

 

The 659 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine on the Aprilia Tuareg 660 has a claimed output of 79.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

ja6almhs

Now, it needs to be noted that the Tuareg 660 doesn’t have a direct rival in India, unless you consider the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, which is a road-biased sport tourer priced at Rs. 9.34 lakh, with a massive difference of Rs. 9.51 lakh. So, you could actually buy two units of Tiger Sport 660 for the price one Tuareg 660. The Tiger sport makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm.

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

The recently launched Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs. 10.3 lakh, which is about Rs. 8.55 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660. The V-Strom 800 DE makes a little more power and torque than the Tuareg 660 at 83 bhp and 78 Nm.

 

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Honda XL750 Transalp

The Honda Transalp was launched in India a few months ago and carries a sticker price of Rs. 11 lakh, which is Rs. 7.85 lakh cheaper than the Aprilia ADV. It makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque. 

 

Also Read: Honda XL750 Transalp Launched In India

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs 2024 Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched its updated Tiger 900 range in India. The road-biased Tiger 900 GT is priced at Rs. 13.95 lakh and the off-road oriented Tiger 900 Rally Pro is priced at Rs. 15.95 lakh. The Tiger 900 GT is about Rs. 4.90 lakh cheaper while the Rally Pro is about Rs. 2.9 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660. Both bikes get an 888 cc in-line triple engine making 106.5 bhp and 90 Nm, which is significantly more than what the Tuareg 660 makes.

 

Also Read: 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Ducati DesertX

Our time with the Ducati DesertX revealed that it is an extremely capable motorcycle, be it on the road and especially off road as well. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh, which is about 50,000 cheaper than the Aprilia. And again, it gets a bigger 937 cc L-twin Testastretta engine which makes 109 bhp and 92 Nm. 

 

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Review

 

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW F 850 GS

Lastly, the BMW F 850 GS, it is priced at Rs. 12.95 lakh while the better-equipped F 850 GS Adventure is priced at Rs. 13.75 lakh. Both motorcycles are Rs. 5.9 lakh and Rs. 5.1 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660 respectively. Plus, the bikes get an 853 cc parallel-twin motor which makes 89 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque, which is more than what the Tuareg makes. 

# Aprilia Tuareg 660# BMW F 850 GS# Ducati DesertX# Triumph Tiger 900# Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE# Triumph Tiger Sport 660# Honda XL750 Transalp# Price Comparison# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 46,324 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 39,823 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.55 Lakh
₹ 10,190/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda Amaze, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Honda Amaze
  • 19,798 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6 Lakh
₹ 13,438/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Aprilia Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised: Showcases Rugged Look
Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled
Custom Royal Enfield 'Shotgun 350' Unveiled
MG Gloster Now Available With Three Years Of Free Servicing
MG Gloster Now Available With Three Years Of Free Servicing
Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control
Mahindra XUV 3XO To Have AdrenoX-Enabled Remote Climate Control
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.51 Lakh
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
Opinion: Does The Aprilia Tuareg 660 Make Sense At Rs. 19 Lakh?
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
2024 Nissan Qashqai Debuts With Sharper Looks, Updated Tech
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Chinese Brand To Launch Eight-Cylinder Motorcycles
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
Aprilia Tuono 660 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.44 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Ducati DesertX Rally Bookings Open In India
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia To Launch RS 660, Tuono 660 And Tuareg 660 In India Soon
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Tata Punch EV
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved