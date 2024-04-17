Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Aprilia is known for manufacturing high quality and performance oriented motorcycles across the world. And recently, the company launched the Tuareg 660 adventure motorcycle in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 18.85 lakh and going up to Rs. 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, for a 660 cc motorcycle, the pricing is stratospheric, considering it is imported from Aprilia's plant in Noale, Italy. The motorcycle has been received warmly in global markets but for a price sensitive market like India, the capability notwithstanding, the Tuareg 660 could have done with a slightly competitive price. We take a look at how the prices of the Tuareg 660 stacks up against other motorcycles.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Rivals: Ex-showroom Prices

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Honda XL750 Transalp BMW F 850 GS Triumph Tiger 900 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Ducati DesertX Rs. 18.85 lakh - Rs. 19.16 lakh Rs. 10.3 lakh Rs. 11 lakh Rs. 12.95 lakh - Rs. 13.75 lakh Rs. 13.95 lakh - Rs. 15.95 lakh Rs. 9.34 lakh Rs. 18.33 lakh

The 659 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine on the Aprilia Tuareg 660 has a claimed output of 79.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

Now, it needs to be noted that the Tuareg 660 doesn’t have a direct rival in India, unless you consider the Triumph Tiger Sport 660, which is a road-biased sport tourer priced at Rs. 9.34 lakh, with a massive difference of Rs. 9.51 lakh. So, you could actually buy two units of Tiger Sport 660 for the price one Tuareg 660. The Tiger sport makes 80 bhp and 64 Nm.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

The recently launched Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs. 10.3 lakh, which is about Rs. 8.55 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660. The V-Strom 800 DE makes a little more power and torque than the Tuareg 660 at 83 bhp and 78 Nm.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Honda XL750 Transalp

The Honda Transalp was launched in India a few months ago and carries a sticker price of Rs. 11 lakh, which is Rs. 7.85 lakh cheaper than the Aprilia ADV. It makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of peak torque.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs 2024 Triumph Tiger 900

Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched its updated Tiger 900 range in India. The road-biased Tiger 900 GT is priced at Rs. 13.95 lakh and the off-road oriented Tiger 900 Rally Pro is priced at Rs. 15.95 lakh. The Tiger 900 GT is about Rs. 4.90 lakh cheaper while the Rally Pro is about Rs. 2.9 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660. Both bikes get an 888 cc in-line triple engine making 106.5 bhp and 90 Nm, which is significantly more than what the Tuareg 660 makes.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs Ducati DesertX

Our time with the Ducati DesertX revealed that it is an extremely capable motorcycle, be it on the road and especially off road as well. The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 18.33 lakh, which is about 50,000 cheaper than the Aprilia. And again, it gets a bigger 937 cc L-twin Testastretta engine which makes 109 bhp and 92 Nm.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 vs BMW F 850 GS

Lastly, the BMW F 850 GS, it is priced at Rs. 12.95 lakh while the better-equipped F 850 GS Adventure is priced at Rs. 13.75 lakh. Both motorcycles are Rs. 5.9 lakh and Rs. 5.1 lakh cheaper than the Tuareg 660 respectively. Plus, the bikes get an 853 cc parallel-twin motor which makes 89 bhp and 86 Nm of peak torque, which is more than what the Tuareg makes.