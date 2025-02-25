Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 25, 2025
Highlights
- Ducati DesertX Discovery launched at Rs 21.78 lakh, ex-showroom
- Gets centre stand, engine guard plate, touring windscreen and more
- Comes with unique livery
Ducati India has launched a new variant called the DesertX Discovery, that comes with a couple of additional features to make the motorcycle more adventure and off-road friendly. Priced at Rs 21.78 Lakh ex-showroom, the motorcycle is now available at all Ducati dealerships across India.
Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
In terms of kit, the DesertX Discovery comes with additional protection equipment like a front bullbar protection, an engine guard plate and a protective radiator grille. Additionally for more convenience and added comfort, the motorcycle gets heated hand grips, a touring windscreen, turn-by-turn navigation which is displayed on the dash after linking the smartphone with the Ducati Link app and a centre stand that ensures stability, convenience to access luggage and during maintenance. Lastly, Ducati has spec’d the DesertX Discovery in a Thrilling Black and Ducati Red livery which is unique to this variant.
Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
Apart from the above, the DesertX Discovery is the same as the standard DesertX featuring the same powertrain and cycle parts. The motorcycle is powered by a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic engine that puts out max power of 108.6 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The has a seat height of 875 mm, packs a 21-litre fuel tank, and has a ground clearance of 350 mm.
The new DesertX Discovery is now available at all authorised Ducati dealerships across India.
Latest Reviews
Popular Ducati Models
- Ducati Panigale V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh
- Ducati SuperSportEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh
- Ducati MonsterEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh
- Ducati StreetFighter V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh
- Ducati Panigale V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh
- Ducati ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh
- Ducati Diavel 1260Ex-Showroom Price₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh
- Ducati Multistrada V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh
- Ducati Hypermotard 950Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh
- Ducati XDiavelEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh
- Ducati Scrambler 1100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh
- Ducati StreetFighter V2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 17.25 Lakh
- Ducati Multistrada V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 21.48 - 38.4 Lakh
- Ducati DesertXEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.33 - 23.71 Lakh
- Ducati Scrambler 2GEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh
- Ducati Hypermotard 698 MonoEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.5 Lakh
- Ducati Diavel V4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 25.91 Lakh
- Home
- Reviews
- Bike Reviews
- Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh