Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh

Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati DesertX Discovery launched at Rs 21.78 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Gets centre stand, engine guard plate, touring windscreen and more
  • Comes with unique livery

Ducati India has launched a new variant called the DesertX Discovery, that comes with a couple of additional features to make the motorcycle more adventure and off-road friendly. Priced at Rs 21.78 Lakh ex-showroom, the motorcycle is now available at all Ducati dealerships across India.


Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

 

In terms of kit, the DesertX Discovery comes with additional protection equipment like a front bullbar protection, an engine guard plate and a protective radiator grille. Additionally for more convenience and added comfort, the motorcycle gets heated hand grips, a touring windscreen, turn-by-turn navigation which is displayed on the dash after linking the smartphone with the Ducati Link app and a centre stand that ensures stability, convenience to access luggage and during maintenance. Lastly, Ducati has spec’d the DesertX Discovery in a Thrilling Black and Ducati Red livery which is unique to this variant.

 

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025

 

Ducati Desert X Discovery launched india carandbike edited 2
 

Apart from the above, the DesertX Discovery is the same as the standard DesertX featuring the same powertrain and cycle parts. The motorcycle is powered by a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic engine that puts out max power of 108.6 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The has a seat height of 875 mm, packs a 21-litre fuel tank, and has a ground clearance of 350 mm.

 

The new DesertX Discovery is now available at all authorised Ducati dealerships across India.

