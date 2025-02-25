Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh

Ducati India has launched a new variant called the DesertX Discovery, that comes with a couple of additional features to make the motorcycle more adventure and off-road friendly. Priced at Rs 21.78 Lakh ex-showroom, the motorcycle is now available at all Ducati dealerships across India.



In terms of kit, the DesertX Discovery comes with additional protection equipment like a front bullbar protection, an engine guard plate and a protective radiator grille. Additionally for more convenience and added comfort, the motorcycle gets heated hand grips, a touring windscreen, turn-by-turn navigation which is displayed on the dash after linking the smartphone with the Ducati Link app and a centre stand that ensures stability, convenience to access luggage and during maintenance. Lastly, Ducati has spec’d the DesertX Discovery in a Thrilling Black and Ducati Red livery which is unique to this variant.

Apart from the above, the DesertX Discovery is the same as the standard DesertX featuring the same powertrain and cycle parts. The motorcycle is powered by a 937cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic engine that puts out max power of 108.6 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The has a seat height of 875 mm, packs a 21-litre fuel tank, and has a ground clearance of 350 mm.

The new DesertX Discovery is now available at all authorised Ducati dealerships across India.