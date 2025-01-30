Ducati DesertX Discovery Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch

Ducati India has opened bookings for the DesertX Discovery ahead of its launch. The Discovery, which made its global debut in July 2024, is the third variant of Ducati’s adventure bike, after the standard DesertX and the DesertX Rally. It focuses more on touring than its siblings. The Discovery will positioned above the standard DesertX in the company's line-up in India.



Also read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch



Also read: 2025 Ducati Desert X Discovery Adds More Comfort & Protection



Compared to the standard DesertX, the Discovery is offered in a new red and white colourway and comes with a number of optional accessories as standard. These accessories include additional protection for the engine, bodywork, and rider, including reinforced handguards, a sump guard, engine protectors, and a radiator grill. The Discovery also gets a larger windshield, a centre stand, and heated grips for added comfort. The DesertX Discovery also gets side panniers as standard to allow riders to carry luggage with them.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now





The Discovery gets no changes to the running gear compared to the standard DesertX. Like its sibling, the DesertX Discovery is powered by the same 937 cc, Testastretta, 11-degree, L-twin which makes 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The suspension too is unchanged over the standard model with a 46 mm KYB USD fork up front and a KYB mono-shock at the rear. Both units are fully adjustable. The Discovery also retains the staggered spoked wheel layout with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.



Also read: Ducati DesertX Review: Is It The Best Adventure Bike?



When launched, expect the Ducati DesertX Discovery to be priced at a premium to the standard model. The standard DesertX is currently priced at Rs 18.33 lakh (ex-showroom).