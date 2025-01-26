2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Ducati India has opened the order books for the 2025 Panigale V4, hinting that its launch isn't far away from now. The premium motorcycle manufacturer has been sharing teasers of the model on its social media platforms for a couple of days. The 2025 iteration marks the seventh generation of Ducati's high-performance superbike and was first unveiled at the 2024 World Ducati Week. It features a long list of updates, including a revamped design, a revised chassis, a longer equipment list, and an updated engine.

The new Panigale V4 has a refreshed front-end design inspired by the Ducati 916 and the Desmosedici GP bike. Out goes the aggressive-looking headlamps, and in comes sleek LED headlights and a redesigned fairing with integrated winglets. The bike's aerodynamics have been developed in collaboration with Ducati Corse engineers, while the Italian bike manufacturer claims to have also refined the rider ergonomics with changes to the fuel tank, seat, footpegs, and contact points.



As expected, Ducati’s flagship model is packed with all the bells and whistles in electronic aids. For starters, the 2025 Panigale V4 introduces a new feature called Race eCBS, when the rear brake is partly applied on the application of the front. This system leverages data such as lean angle and throttle input to intervene when necessary. Apart from the new 6.9-inch TFT display, other features include traction control, launch control, wheelie control, cruise control, TPMS, riding and power modes, a bi-directional quickshifter, ABS, and a lot more.

The 2025 Panigale V4 is powered by an updated 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, which is now Euro5+ compliant. The engine produces 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm, and peak torque stands at 120.9 Nm, delivered at 11,250 rpm. Additionally, the changes made to the engine are claimed to result in shedding 1 kg. The valve clearance check is at 24,000 kilometres.

Higher-spec variant – the Panigale V4 S – comes equipped with Ohlins electronic suspension on both ends. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres, sized at 120/70-ZR17 at the front and 200/60-ZR17 at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual semi-floating 330mm front discs with Brembo Hypure monobloc calipers, and a 245mm rear disc.

The latest iteration is equipped with a redesigned aluminium alloy chassis that is claimed to reduce weight by 17%. Additionally, Ducati has replaced the single-sided swingarm with a new double-sided swingarm, which is claimed to reduce lateral stiffness by 37% and contributes to a 2.7 kg reduction in kerb weight.

The Ducati Panigale V4 will compete directly with the recently launched BMW S 1000 RR in India. While the outgoing Panigale V4 is priced at Rs 27.72 lakh for the base model and Rs 33.48 lakh for the V4 S variant, prices for the 2025 model are expected to command a premium over it.