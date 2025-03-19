Login
Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Launched In India At Rs 9.97 Lakh

At the given sticker price, the Scrambler Icon Dark is the most affordable Ducati in the model portfolio
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets an all-black theme
  • Powered by same 803cc L-Twin mill
  • Bookings open across all Ducati dealerships

Ducati has launched its most budget-friendly model in India, the Scrambler Icon Dark, carrying a sticker price of Rs. 9.97 lakh, ex-showroom. At this price, it is a significant Rs. 94,000 more accessible than the standard Scrambler Icon. With deliveries already underway, one can book the Scrambler Icon Dark through any of the authorised Ducati dealerships across India.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2025: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award

Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark edited carandbike 2

The Icon Dark sets itself apart with an all-black theme, featuring blacked-out bodywork, engine, and cycle parts which is further accentuated with a smoked headlamp lens completing the look. Notably, Ducati has given the rear underseat cowl a miss for the Icon Dark. However, the brand is offering a range of accessories for customising the motorcycle that includes exhausts, seats, and coloured panels. Apart from the above, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same as the standard Scrambler Icon.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 30 Lakh

 

Powering the Scrambler Icon Dark is the same 803cc, air-oil-cooled L-Twin engine from the second-generation Scrambler that registers 73 bhp of max power and 65.2 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with an up/down quickshifter. The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel trellis frame, and is suspended by a USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup, both from Kayaba. The motorcycle rides on an 18-17 wheel setup and comes shod with Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres.

 

In terms of features, the Scrambler Icon Dark gets a 4.3-inch colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, two riding modes – Road and Sport, four levels of traction control and cornering ABS.


 

