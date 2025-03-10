Login
car&bike Awards 2025: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award

Battling multiple contenders in this power-packed segment, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has claimed the title for the Performance Motorcycle of the Year category
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 10, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono faced tough competition from the other contenders
  • Hypermotard 690 Mono gets most powerful single-cylinder engine
  • Packs fully-adjustable suspension, lean-sensitive electronics

Defeating all odds in a segment that has recently witnessed a lot of momentum with new launches and next-generation models, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has made it to the top bagging the title for the ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year’ at the 2025 car&bike awards. The Ducati competed against the Kawasaki Ninja 500, Triumph Daytona 660, Suzuki GSX-8R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, BMW S 1000 XR, KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R and the BMW S 1000 R.

 

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh


CNB 3247 copy

 

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is the brand’s first single-cylinder model in over 30 years. Powered by the 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine, it’s not just the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world, but also the highest-revving with a redline of 10,250 rpm. 

Derived from the 1,285 cc, Superquadro engine of the 1299 Panigale, the Superquadro Mono also gets the desmodromic valve system, with a peak power output of 76.44 bhp at 9,750 rpm.

 

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Review: Is It The Best Adventure Bike?
 

2024 Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono 13

Built around a steel trellis frame, the Hypermotard 698 Mono is suspended by 45 mm fully-adjustable Marzocchi USDs and Sachs monoshock at the rear, also fully adjustable. Braking hardware consists of a four-piston Brembo M 4.32 caliper and 330 mm disc up front and a single-piston Brembo caliper and 240 mm disc at the rear. Ducati has packed the 698 with state-of-the-art cornering traction control system and ABS, as well as three power modes, four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet) along with other electronic rider aids like wheelie control, wheelie assist, engine brake control and launch control.

