car&bike Awards 2025: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Bags Performance Motorcycle Of The Year Award

Defeating all odds in a segment that has recently witnessed a lot of momentum with new launches and next-generation models, the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has made it to the top bagging the title for the ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year’ at the 2025 car&bike awards. The Ducati competed against the Kawasaki Ninja 500, Triumph Daytona 660, Suzuki GSX-8R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, BMW S 1000 XR, KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R and the BMW S 1000 R.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is the brand’s first single-cylinder model in over 30 years. Powered by the 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine, it’s not just the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world, but also the highest-revving with a redline of 10,250 rpm.

Derived from the 1,285 cc, Superquadro engine of the 1299 Panigale, the Superquadro Mono also gets the desmodromic valve system, with a peak power output of 76.44 bhp at 9,750 rpm.

Built around a steel trellis frame, the Hypermotard 698 Mono is suspended by 45 mm fully-adjustable Marzocchi USDs and Sachs monoshock at the rear, also fully adjustable. Braking hardware consists of a four-piston Brembo M 4.32 caliper and 330 mm disc up front and a single-piston Brembo caliper and 240 mm disc at the rear. Ducati has packed the 698 with state-of-the-art cornering traction control system and ABS, as well as three power modes, four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet) along with other electronic rider aids like wheelie control, wheelie assist, engine brake control and launch control.