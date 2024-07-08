Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the new Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, the company’s first single-cylinder model in over 30 years. Powered by the 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine, it’s not just the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world, but also the highest-revving with a redline of 10,250 rpm. And introduced with an extension of the Hypermotard family, the new 698 Mono promises to be a fun package, with a dry weight of just 151 kg, but that will come at a cost, with India prices announced at Rs. 16.50 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings are now open in India, and the bike is available on display at select Ducati dealerships with deliveries slated to begin by the end of July 2024.

“The Hypermotard 698 Mono embodies the unbridled thrill of motorcycling in its purest form. This is more than just a machine; it’s a declaration of individuality. Ducati’s engineering prowess is on full display with the world’s most powerful single-cylinder engine, a masterpiece of performance that delivers exhilarating power with every twist of the throttle. It now comfortably sits at the pinnacle of a segment which is not the most popular in our country, but we are committed to launch all Ducati models, especially the ones as special and technologically advanced as the Hypermotard 698 Mono,” said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono features the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world.

Powered by the Ducati Superquadro Mono, Ducati describes the 659 cc, single-cylinder, short-stroke engine as the most high-performance, road going single-cylinder engine ever. Derived from the 1,285 cc, Superquadro engine of the 1299 Panigale, the Superquadro Mono also gets the desmodromic valve system, allowing it to rev to 10,250 rpm. Power is 76.44 bhp at 9,750 rpm, and the Superquadro Mono also inherits the 46.8 mm titanium intake valves and the 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves from the twin-cylinder Panigale 1299 engine.

Built around a steel trellis frame, the Hypermotard 698 Mono gets 45 mm upside down Marzocchi front forks that are fully adjustable, as well as a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware consists of a four-piston Brembo M 4.32 caliper and 330 mm disc up front and a single-piston Brembo caliper and 240 mm disc at the rear. For the price, the Hypermotard 698 Mono comes loaded with electronics, including a state-of-the-art cornering traction control system and ABS, as well as three power modes, four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban, Wet) and other electronic rider aids like wheelie control, wheelie assist, engine brake control and launch control.





The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono promises to be a fun package, with its low weight, and crackling engine performance, as the specs suggest. We for one, can’t wait and hope to get to swing a leg over it and see what the world’s most powerful single-cylinder engine and the hooligan Hypermotard combination is all about. Is it worth its price tag? And should anyone consider spending that kind of money on what is still a single-cylinder machine? Those are questions that seriously need to be answered! And only some seat time can help!



Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Key Specifications: