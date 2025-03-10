car&bike Awards 2025: Skoda Kylaq Wins Subcompact SUV Of The Year

The Skoda Kylaq has been crowned subcompact SUV of the year at the prestigious car&bike Awards 2025. It is Skoda’s smallest offering in the Indian market and was launched on December 2, 2024. The Kylaq subcompact SUV has created huge waves in the market for its peppy performance, compact size, and a long list of smart features. And these aspects have also caught the eye of our esteemed jury. It was in no way an easy win for the Kylaq as Skoda’s contender had to compete with the formidable Mahinda XUV 3XO.

On December 12, Skoda Auto India announced racking up 10,000 bookings within 10 days of the opening of the order books. The Kylaq is currently Skoda’s smallest SUV in India, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Despite its compact size, the Kylaq comes loaded with features. The top-end Prestige trim packs power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, and a digital instrument cluster among others. Standard safety features include six airbags, traction control, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, an electronic differential lock, rear parking sensors, and more.

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine which churns out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.