car&bike Awards 2025: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Is The Scrambler Motorcycle Of The Year

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is the winner of the ‘Scrambler Motorcycle of the Year’ award at the prestigious car&bike Awards 2025. The nominees for this title included Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Brixton 500XC, and the RE Bear 650. The jurors thoroughly tested the Bear 650 and came back with a wide smile after belting it on the Madras Internation Circuit, thanks to that sweet parallel-twin engine. It is also arguably one of the most good-looking motorcycles to have been launched in India last year.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 adopts a scrambler-styled design and carves out its own identity in RE’s 650 Twin range. It is the fifth motorcycle in RE’s stable to be based on the 650 Twin platform. The Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 Twin family to come with all-LED lighting as standard. On the feature front, the Bear 650 employs the same 4.0-inch circular dash as the new Himalayan and Guerrilla models. This is the first Royal Enfield 650 motorcycle in the range to get the single pod cluster.

The Bear 650 is powered by the same 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, with a slight bump in peak torque. The motor maintains a max power output of 47 bhp at 7,240 rpm, while peak torque is higher at 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm (4.2 Nm more than the Interceptor). It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. To better suit the scrambler characteristics, the final drive is slightly taller as the bike features a smaller rear sprocket.



Prices for the RE Bear 650 currently fall between Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).