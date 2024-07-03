2025 Ducati Desert X Discovery Adds More Comfort & Protection

The Ducati Desert X Discovery extends the Ducati Desert X family with a third variant in the line-up, after the standard model and the Desert X Rally. The new Ducati Desert X Discovery is based on the standard Desert X but seems to be kitted out with the bells and whistles making it more adventure-ready, focussing on extra bike protection and more comfort for the rider. Although not as hardcore as the Desert X Rally, the Discovery gets a new colour scheme to make it stand apart, and the focus seems to be more on adventure touring and practicality.



Also Read: Ducati Desert X Review - Is It The Best Adventure Bike?

The Ducati Desert X Discovery gets a new colour scheme, engine and bodywork protection, as well as standard aluminium luggage.

Also Read: Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch

The Desert X Discovery gets engine and bodywork protection, which includes reinforced handguards, a sump guard, engine protectors and a radiator grill. The Desert X Discovery also gets standard heated grips and a larger touring windshield. Additionally, a centre stand has been included, as well as a 76-litre aluminium luggage set. Apart from that, there are no changes to the mechanicals.



Also Read: Ducati Desert X Rally Launched In India At Rs. 23.71 Lakh

There are no mechanical changes to the Desert X Discovery, which is based on the standard Desert X.

Like its siblings, the Desert X Discovery is powered by the same 937 cc, Testastretta, 11-degree, L-twin which makes 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Three riding modes are standard for road use, while two are dedicated for off-road riding. The Discovery gets the same KYB 46 mm upside down fork, Brembo M50 calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel, spoked wheels shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres, and a 5-inch TFT instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation which can be accessed via the Ducati Link app.



Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Ducati Desert X Rally

The Ducati Desert X Discovery is likely to be introduced in India as well, in limited numbers.

The Desert X Discovery will be available soon in Europe, with pricing set at GBP 17,295 (approximately Rs. 18.33 lakh under current exchange rates). So far, there’s no word on an India launch. But considering Ducati India has announced the Ducati Desert X Rally in India, we expect the Desert X Discovery to be also introduced in India in the coming months, even if it’s in limited numbers.