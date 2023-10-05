Login

2024 Ducati DesertX Rally: All You Need To Know

Updated suspension, tweaked chassis, taller seat height and even more hard-core off-road ability are the focus areas of the Ducati DesertX Rally.
By Carandbike Team

6 mins read

05-Oct-23 12:58 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • DesertX Rally is more off-road capable
  • Updated suspension, wheels and tyres
  • Will be more expensive than standard DesertX

Ducati has unveiled the hard-core 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally, equipping the already capable adventure bike with top-notch components for an even more extreme off-road experience. The Rally features motocross-spec updated suspension, dedicated livery, and slightly different dimensions than the standard DesertX. To be offered in three colours, the DesertX Rally retains the same 937 cc, Testastretta, L-twin engine, and the same electronics package of the standard DesertX. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally Unveiled With More Capability

 

DesertX Rally ups the off-road capability of the standard model.

 

With the added suspension travel, the Rally though is taller, with a slightly longer wheelbase, and has been designed for the special few who require that extra oomph and capability. The extras though will come at a cost, and for India, it’s expected to be introduced in limited numbers, and on special requests. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally.

 

Also Read: Single-Cylinder Ducati Hypermotard Spotted On Test

 

Ducati DesertX Rally: Updated Suspension

 

More suspension travel, and increased ground clearance and seat height up the DesertX Rally's off-road capability.

 

The most significant update to the Rally is the dedicated suspension designed to tackle the most difficult obstacles, further improving the DesertX’s already very capable off-road ability. Both the front fork and rear monoshock employ the same technologies used on professional motocross and enduro bikes. 

 

Also Read: Ducati SuperSport 950S Review

 

Fully adjustable suspension with even more travel than standard DesertX

 

The 48 mm Kayaba cartridge fork comes with compression and rebound damping adjustability and features a special treatment on the inside of the stanchions with Kashima coating. The sliders receive a diamond-like coating (DLC) to offer maximum smoothness in the toughest riding conditions. The fork is 30 mm longer and front wheel travel has increased 20 mm to 250 mm. The rear suspension, with full adjustability in compression and rebound, with remote preload adjustment, also gets 20 mm more travel, offering 240 mm rear wheel travel. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally: Updated Chassis 

Adjustable Ohlins steering damper and new bullet aluminium triple clamp on DesertX Rally.

 

The steel trellis frame has been retained but the DesertX Rally also features a new billet aluminium triple clamp, an adjustable Ohlins steering damper, an impact resistant forged carbon sump guard, gear pedal and rear brake lever machined from solid aluminium, and an aluminium swingarm with a different attachment point compared to the standard DesertX. 

 

Also Read: Ducati DRE Racetrack Academy Review

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Wheels & Tyres

 

 

The Rally’s focus on improved off-road performance is also evident with the introduction of more robust and lighter wheels. The wheel hubs are machined from solid, carbon steel central spokes and high-strength Takasago Excel rims with inner tubes. The Rally also features a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, but with a narrower rear wheel channel; 100 mm instead of 114 mm on the standard model, which is typical for bikes intended for hard-core off-road use.

 

The DesertX Rally is available with a choice of three different tyres, but owing to the design of the off-road oriented wheels, the tyres will need to be fitted with tubes. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR is the base tyre, but for extreme off-road use, Pirelli Scorpion Rally is also available. For those riders who want to spend more time on tarmac than on dirt, there’s also the option of choosing Pirelli Scorpion Trail II. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Brakes

 

Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers grip 320 mm front discs.

 

The Rally comes with top-spec braking hardware, with Brembo brakes equipped with cornering ABS function. Up front is Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with four 30 mm diameter pistons, axial master cylinder with adjustable levers, double 320 mm front discs with aluminium flange and split brake lines. At the rear is a single 265 mm diameter disc on a double-piston floating caliper, also from Brembo. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally: Design 

The DesertX Rally's design makes it stand out distinctly with a taller off-road mudguard, taller stance and dedicated graphics and livery.

 

The Ducati DesertX Rally now sports a taller off-road mudguard and different graphics to give it a unique look and make it stand out from the standard DesertX. The Rally also features special-edition graphics on solid-coloured plastic bodywork, to offer greater resistance to impacts and scratches typical of off-road use. The graphics are created using high-thickness PVC adhesives, making it easier to customise the bike. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Features

The electronics suite is retained from the standard DesertX with all state-of-the-art riding aids.

 

The DesertX Rally features a comprehensive electronics suite with six riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro and Rally). Also included is cornering ABS and traction control, as well as an electronically controlled Ducati Quick Shift (up and down) and wheelie control as standard equipment. A 5-inch TFT display acts as the interface to control the electronics and is designed to integrate with Ducati Media System for smartphone connectivity for more information and access turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Ergonomics

 

The Rally is a tall bike with 910 mm seat height in standard form, though suspension travel and ground clearance have both gone up significantly.

 

With the added suspension travel, the Rally not just gains 30 mm ground clearance to 280mm, but the seat height has gone up as well. Standard seat height is up from 875 mm on the standard DesertX to 910 mm on the DesertX Rally. An option lower seat (with 880 mm height) is also available as an accessory. According to Ducati, the use of high-level components, help give the DesertX Rally a dry weight of just one kg more than the standard model, tipping the scales with 203 kg dry weight, despite the increase in length and size of the suspension. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Engine

 

The 937 cc, L-Twin engine has been retained from the standard DesertX in the same state of tune.

 

The Rally’s engine remains the same as the standard DesertX. The liquid-cooled 937 cc, Testastretta L-twin with eight Desmodromic-activated valves has the same performance figures, putting out 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally Service Intervals

Long service intervals will keep maintenance costs in check.

 

The DesertX Rally comes with service intervals every 15,000 km or 24 months, with valve clearance checks every 30,000 km. 

 

Ducati DesertX Rally: Expected Prices

 

It's not confirmed yet if Ducati India will be introducing the DesertX Rally in India considering its height, expected price and off-road dedicated components. 

 

The standard Ducati DesertX retails at Rs. 17.91 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India. With the added kit and features, expect the DesertX Rally to be introduced in India in the first quarter of 2024, in limited numbers, and prices to go beyond Rs. 20 lakh (Ex-showroom).

# DesertX Rally# Ducati DesertX Rally

