More Capable Ducati DesertX Rally Breaks Cover!

The Ducati DesertX is already a cool and capable middle-weight adventure motorcycle and it has now only gotten cooler and more capable thanks to the introduction of the new Rally edition. Wearing an eye-catching Iron Giant livery that’s unique to this variant and a high-level front mudguard are the first set of things that you’ll notice to be different. But, that’s just the cosmetic side of the package that Ducati is offering on the new Desert X Rally.

Jumping straight into the meat of the Rally variant is its more off-road riding capability thanks to the upgraded suspension. The motorcycle features a higher-spec closed cartridge fully-adjustable KYB fork setup at the front for better performance and consistency while off-roading. While the outer fork tubes come with a Kashima coating (hard anodising) for increased durability, the all-important inner tubes receive a Diamond Like Coating (DLC) that reduces friction, a treatment that is often performed on high-performance racing engines to boost power and longevity. The DesertX Rally packs 20 mm of additional suspension travel than the standard DesertX taking the total travel length to 250 mm. For the rear, there’s a fully-adjustable KYB monoshock with a robust design to take on the off-road abuse. The suspension travel at the back has also been increased by 20 mm, taking the total travel distance to 240 mm.

Furthermore, the DesertX Rally features billet-machined triple tree clamps with an adjustable Ohlins steering damper. Both these items are unique and only offered with the Rally variant. The cool-looking triple tree clamps aren’t only aesthetic but also have a functional purpose. The handling geometry has been tweaked a bit, considering the longer suspension travel for a nicer experience. All of this has resulted in achieving a staggering ground clearance of 280 mm and a tall seat height of 910 mm.

Lastly, while the braking system largely remains the same, the brake lever for the rear brake is now a stronger billet-machined one matching the gear lever on the other side. The Rally variant is powered by the same 937 cc L-twin that registers 108 bhp and 92 Nm and comes mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle comes with a 21-litre fuel tank as standard, which can be extended by 8-litres with the optional seat-mounted auxiliary fuel tank. The motorcycle gets five riding modes plus Rally mode, along with all the other necessary rider aids offered on the standard model.

The Ducati DesertX Rally will reach the European markets by February 2024, with no word on the pricing yet. Expect the India launch to happen soon after the international launch in the first quarter of 2024, carrying a premium price tag over the standard DesertX that currently retails at Rs 17.91 lakh ex-showroom.