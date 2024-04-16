Aprilia Tuareg 660 Launched In India At Rs. 18.85 Lakh

Aprilia India has launched the brand’s mid-size adventure touring bike, the Tuareg 660 at quite a premium price, beginning at Rs. 18.85 lakh (Ex-showroom) and going up to Rs. 19.16 lakh (Ex-showroom). The new Tuareg 660 is available in three colour options and the Rs. 18.85 lakh price tag is for the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colour options, while the top-spec Evocative Dakar Podium variant has been priced at Rs. 19.16 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Tuareg 660 is powered by the 660 cc parallel-twin engine derived from the 1,100 cc V4 unit of the RSV 1000 platform.

Aprilia Tuareg 660 India Prices (Ex-showroom):

Variant Price Atreides Black ₹ 18.85 lakh Canyon Sand ₹ 18.85 lakh Evocative Dakar Podium ₹ 19.16 lakh

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is offered in a choice of three colour options.

The 659 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, has a claimed output of 79.8 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 70 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Coupled with a six-speed gearbox and an optional quickshifter, the Tuareg 660 also gets the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC) electronics suite with selectable engine maps and settings for traction control and engine braking. ABS is switchable at the rear wheel. There’s cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity which can be accessed through a 5-inch TFT console.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 promises very good off-road capability, but has a high price tag.

There’s 240 mm ground clearance and fully adjustable 43 mm upside down forks with 240 mm travel and a Kayaba monoshock. The Tuareg 660 promises a combination of compact size, low kerb weight and usable performance to make it an impressive all-round adventure bike. Coupled with long travel suspension, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel (wire spoke with tubeless tyres), high ground clearance and a lightweight tubular steel trellis frame, Aprilia India will have a lot of expectation riding on the Tuareg 660.

What will be interesting to see is how the Aprilia Tuareg 660 fares in the Indian market, considering its high price tag, which puts it more in line with adventure bikes positioned a segment or two higher, like the Triumph Tiger 900 range. The high price tag, compared to its immediate rivals like the Honda XL750 Transalp and the Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE, the Tuareg 660 certainly is an expensive proposition, and that will be its biggest challenge to make a mark in the Indian market.