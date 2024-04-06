Login
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch

The middle-weight Italian adventure bike will be offered in three liveries with prices starting from Rs 18.85 lakh
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices leaked
  • To be offered in three colour options
  • Expect the official launch to happen soon

Just two days back, we reported about the Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on the India website with all the specifications, confirming its launch in the country soon. Now, news has surfaced on the internet of the prices of the motorcycle, along with some more details that were leaked on the website by mistake before taking it down. As per leaked information, the upcoming Tuareg 660 will be available in three colour options with prices starting from Rs 18.85 lakh for the Atreides Black and Canyon Sand variants and Rs 19.16 lakh for the top-spec Evocative Dakar Podium variant, all prices are ex-showroom. We did reach out to the manufacturer for clarity on the prices and possibly more details on the motorcycle, but the brand refrained from providing any details.


 Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is positioned in the middle-wight adventure segment, and it sports a striking design with an exposed minimalistic look with long-travel suspension and high ground clearance. The motorcycle is powered by the same 659 cc parallel-twin mill as the RS 660 and Tuono 660 but with a different tune. On the Tuareg 660, the motor registers 79 bhp and 70 Nm and comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter as an optional extra. 


 In terms of features, the Tuareg 660 comes with four riding modes, traction control and switchable ABS and Aprilia Performance Ride Control consisting of a couple of rider-assist electronics. The motorcycle packs a 5-inch colour TFT unit, all-LED lighting, upswept exhaust and an 18-litre fuel tank.

 

Also Read: car&bike awards 2024: Aprilia Rs 457 Wins The ‘Bike Design of the Year’ Award

For cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by 43 mm Kayaba fully adjustable USDs at the front and a Kayaba fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The suspension travel at both ends is a good 240 mm. The bike rides on 21-18 wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres. The Tuareg 660 has a dry weight of 187 kg and has a saddle height of 860 mm.

 

While there is no confirmation on the official launch details, expect it to be soon. Competition-wise, the Tuareg 660 will lock horns with the Honda XL750 Transalp, BMW F 850 GS and the recently launched Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

