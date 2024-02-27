car&bike awards 2024: Aprilia Rs 457 Wins The ‘Bike Design of the Year’ Award

When it comes to design, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Italians have pioneered this art form. Many cars and two-wheelers have hailed from Italy in the past and have set examples for exquisite designs that fail to age even today. Having that said, the Aprilia Rs 457 has been crowned the title for the ‘Bike Design of the Year’ at the 2024 car&bike awards. Despite competition from a fellow Italian brand and other brands too, the RS 457 appealed the most to our esteemed design jurors.



Taking inspiration from its larger sibling, the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a fully-faired supersport that undeniably attracts a lot of eyeballs. It looks fast even at a standstill and equally menacing with the fierce front sporting a triple headlamp cluster. The contours of the motorcycle are sharp, and edgy and complete the flow of the motorcycle from wheel to wheel.

Along with that beautiful form, the RS 457 also packs a comfortable riding stance that isn’t on the committed side. You can very much spend a lot of time on its saddle and some more, and to go with it, the peppy performance it packs. The quality of materials and the overall touch and feel is premium.

The Aprilia RS 457 is a definite looker from all angles and also a fast motorcycle which is fun to ride, which makes it a very desirable motorcycle in its segment.