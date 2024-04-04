Login
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV is now listed on the company’s India website. So, it is likely to be launched in the country in the coming months.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV listed on company's India website
  • No clear launch timeline as yet
  • Gets a 660 cc parallel-twin engine making 79 bhp and 70 Nm

After the launch of the RS 457, Aprilia is getting ready for another big ticket launch in India. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is now listed on the company’s India website, with all details laid out. Few calls to Aprilia dealerships revealed that the company is preparing for launch of the Tuareg 660, but the launch timeline itself is unclear at the moment. The Tuareg has been on sale globally for a little over two years now and Aprilia does have plans to launch its range of premium motorcycles in India after the RS 457.

 

Also Read: Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 gets the same 659 cc parallel-twin engine as the RS 660 and Tuono 660 but on the ADV, it makes about 79 bhp and 70 Nm, while on the Tuono it makes close to 100 bhp and 67 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter is an optional extra. The Tuareg 660 is suspended on 43 mm Kayaba USD, which is fully adjustable and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, which is fully adjustable too. The travel at both ends is a generous 240 mm. The motorcycle gets a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and an 18-inch spoked wheel at the rear. The seat height is a little over 860 mm, which means it will be a rather tall motorcycle. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Updated For 2024 With New Colours

Talking about features and electronics, the motorcycle gets 4 riding modes, switchable ABS, traction control, APRC or Aprilia Performance Ride Control, which includes a gamut of rider-assist electronics. There is a full-colour TFT screen which looks like a 5-inch unit. In terms of design, it has dirt-bike like styling, with a boomerang-shaped single-piece seat and a tall, upswept exhaust. The bike has a dry weight of 187 kg and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres. 

 

Expect the motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh when it is launched in India. 

# Aprilia bikes India# Aprilia India# Aprilia Tuareg 660# Tuareg# Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventure bike# ADVs# Adventure Bikes# Adventure Motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Popular Aprilia Models

