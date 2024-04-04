Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website

After the launch of the RS 457, Aprilia is getting ready for another big ticket launch in India. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is now listed on the company’s India website, with all details laid out. Few calls to Aprilia dealerships revealed that the company is preparing for launch of the Tuareg 660, but the launch timeline itself is unclear at the moment. The Tuareg has been on sale globally for a little over two years now and Aprilia does have plans to launch its range of premium motorcycles in India after the RS 457.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 gets the same 659 cc parallel-twin engine as the RS 660 and Tuono 660 but on the ADV, it makes about 79 bhp and 70 Nm, while on the Tuono it makes close to 100 bhp and 67 Nm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and a quick-shifter is an optional extra. The Tuareg 660 is suspended on 43 mm Kayaba USD, which is fully adjustable and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear, which is fully adjustable too. The travel at both ends is a generous 240 mm. The motorcycle gets a 21-inch spoked wheel up front and an 18-inch spoked wheel at the rear. The seat height is a little over 860 mm, which means it will be a rather tall motorcycle.

Talking about features and electronics, the motorcycle gets 4 riding modes, switchable ABS, traction control, APRC or Aprilia Performance Ride Control, which includes a gamut of rider-assist electronics. There is a full-colour TFT screen which looks like a 5-inch unit. In terms of design, it has dirt-bike like styling, with a boomerang-shaped single-piece seat and a tall, upswept exhaust. The bike has a dry weight of 187 kg and fuel tank capacity of 18 litres.

Expect the motorcycle to be priced at around Rs. 13 lakh when it is launched in India.