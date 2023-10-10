Aprilia Tuareg 660 Refreshed For 2024 With Three New Colour Options

The 2024 model of this Aprilia Taureg 660 does not come with a lot of changes but is refreshed for this year with three new colour schemes. These include Atreides Black and Canyon Sand; both colours are inspired by the rugged terrain and natural habitat, as said by the company, and the last colour, Dakar Podium, is inspired and pays homage to the 2010 Dakar podium finish by Aprilia.

The other change that this adventure bike received was the addition of the striking red frame, which does give this bike a sporty character. In addition, the accessory range now includes a specialised air filter designed to protect the engine from dust on off-road and dusty terrain.

On the performance front, the bike remains the same and is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 79 bhp and 69 Nm of torque.

As for the features, the bike is equipped with traction control, engine brakes, engine mapping, cruise control, ABS, and 4 riding modes, of which 2 are already pre-set and 2 are custom settings. The new Tuareg is already available in Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colours at Aprilia dealerships, while the Dakar Podium scheme will be released in October.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal