Aprilia Tuareg 660 Refreshed For 2024 With Three New Colour Options
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
10-Oct-23 06:47 PM IST
Highlights
- The adventure bike from Aprilia introduces three new colour schemes, drawing inspiration from rugged terrains and a tribute to Aprilia's 2010 Dakar podium finish.
- A striking red frame addition emphasises the bike's sporty character, while a specialised air filter protects the engine from dust in off-road and dusty terrains.
- The adventure bike is powered by a 659 cc parallel-twin engine, offering 79 bhp and 69 Nm of torque.
The 2024 model of this Aprilia Taureg 660 does not come with a lot of changes but is refreshed for this year with three new colour schemes. These include Atreides Black and Canyon Sand; both colours are inspired by the rugged terrain and natural habitat, as said by the company, and the last colour, Dakar Podium, is inspired and pays homage to the 2010 Dakar podium finish by Aprilia.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: New Pics Emerge Alongside Fresh Details
The other change that this adventure bike received was the addition of the striking red frame, which does give this bike a sporty character. In addition, the accessory range now includes a specialised air filter designed to protect the engine from dust on off-road and dusty terrain.
On the performance front, the bike remains the same and is powered by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 79 bhp and 69 Nm of torque.
Also Read: 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Launched: Priced At Rs. 2.63 Lakh
As for the features, the bike is equipped with traction control, engine brakes, engine mapping, cruise control, ABS, and 4 riding modes, of which 2 are already pre-set and 2 are custom settings. The new Tuareg is already available in Atreides Black and Canyon Sand colours at Aprilia dealerships, while the Dakar Podium scheme will be released in October.
Written by:- Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Aprilia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13905 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12960 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12958 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11922 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10700 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10234 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4358 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-201 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
22 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
49 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
-13905 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12960 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
2 hours ago
With Bosch’s prioritising the safety of the riders, the brand is developed new technology including radar-based motorcycle assistance systems and a comprehensive portfolio of functions
2 days ago
For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.
2 days ago
Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics