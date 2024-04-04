Login
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh

Feel like going on a two-wheeled adventure, but have limited budget? Fear not, we list out the top 7 ADVs which are not only capable but won’t break your bank either.
April 4, 2024

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Budget adventure bike are the rage currently
  • Here is a list of adventure bikes under Rs. 4 lakh
  • Quite a few options to choose from, with each offering a different flavour

If you are a motorcycle enthusiast, you do like a two-wheeled adventure. Riding your motorcycle on the weekends, exploring the back and beyond of a beautiful country like India is something that we look forward to. And in case you don’t have the budget to buy a full-fledged adventure bike that can cost anyway upwards of Rs. 10 lakh, fear not. Here’s a list of top 7 adventure bikes that you can buy under Rs. 4 lakh. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Introduction

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is perhaps the most popular motorcycle in the country today. With a complete overhaul over the Himalayan 411, the new model is far more capable and well-equipped to take on the rough and as we found out, it does well as a regular ride too. Be it trails, off-road, long distance commuting or daily commutes, the Himalayan is up for it all and then some more. It is a motorcycle that you will really enjoy riding once you get used to its height and weight. Prices for the new Himalayan start at Rs. 2.85 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 ADV Range Spied Testing

 

KTM 390 Adventure 

Up next is the KTM 390 Adventure. It is a great motorcycle to go touring on and has decent off-road chops too, especially on the spoked-wheel variant. But if the 390 ADV is on your shortlist, we suggest you wait for a few more months and get the updated model, which is near ready. In fact, the new KTM 390 Adventure range has already been spotted testing multiple times. Prices of the current KTM 390 ADV range start at Rs. 3.39 lakh to Rs. 3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

BMW G 310 GS

The BMW G 310 GS has been around a while and is the most affordable ‘GS’ model that you can buy from BMW Motorrad. Sure, it is more road-oriented, but it has entertaining performance, a decent set of features and at Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom), it is not going to break your bank. Plus, the pride of owning a BMW GS motorcycle comes bundled along with the price.  

Also Read: Jawa Yezdi To Launch 7-8 Motorcycles In The Coming Months

 

Yezdi Adventure

If you wanted the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 but can’t have it because the bike has been discontinued, then you can always go for the Yezdi Adventure. From a distance, it is a spitting image of the Himalayan 411. It has a peppy and eager 334 cc engine, decent kit, is a tad heavy but can take a beating too. It is a good touring motorcycle as well. The Yezdi Adventure is priced from Rs. 2.16 lakh to Rs. 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 411

Yes, the name ‘Scram’ hints towards a scrambler, but it is as good as the Himalayan 411 ADV. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets a 19-inch spoked wheel up front along with retro styling. It is as capable as the Himalayan 411, getting the same 411 cc long-stroke engine which produces oodles of torque in the bottom end and the mid-range. It is a good option in case you have a liking for the old Himalayan. Prices for the Scram 411 start at Rs. 2.06 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Up next is the Suzuki V-Strom SX. The 250 cc adventure tourer, which is based on Suzuki’s 250 cc platform, that serves the Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 as well. The baby V-Strom offers road presence, quality and legit touring capability, if not hard-core off-road ability. It gets a decent set of features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB port as well. The 250 cc unit is a perky engine and offers good performance too. The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at Rs. 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Hero XPulse 200 4V

Lastly, we have the Hero XPulse 200 4V. If you want to get into riding off-road, there’s no better bike than the Hero XPulse 200. It is light, has decent enough power and is easy to fix and maintain as well. Plus the bike has good ground clearance along with solid suspension travel that allows you to take the bike on legit off-road terrain. In case you want even more off-road cred, then you can choose the XPulse 200 4V Pro as well, which gets a taller seat, better ground clearance and more suspension travel. Plus, the bike also gets three ABS modes – road, rally, off-road. Prices for the Hero XPulse 200 4V start at Rs. 1.46 for the regular variant and Rs. 1.53 lakh for the Pro variant. 

