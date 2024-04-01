Login
Exclusive: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles To Launch 7-8 New Products

Speaking to car&bike in an exclusive interaction, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles CEO Ashish Singh Joshi revealed that the first new motorcycle could be launched by June or July.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles to introduce new models this year
  • 7-8 new products to include updates as well
  • Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles to focus on customer centricity

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles, from Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) has revealed to car&bike that as many as 7-8 products will be launched in the current financial year (2024-25). While Joshi declined to give a timeline for the next product immediate launch, we can expect the next launch very soon, although the 7-8 products will include both updated models and new models. But what will be interesting to see are the new products, which will also see Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles entering new segments.

 

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles, at the launch of the new Jawa 350 in early 2024.

 

Responding to a question about future products, Joshi said that “there is a lot of excitement, and a line-up of products” which number as many as 7-8, which will be launched in the current financial year. 

“There is a line-up of products. I wouldn’t put a number to it, but about 7-8 products have been lined up in the financial year. And when I say, 7-8 products, you’ll see upgrades, you’ll see updates. You’ll also see us entering a couple of new segments as well, so that’s the kind of exciting line-up that we have” said Ashish Singh Joshi.   

 

Also Read: Is This The Yezdi Roadking Spotted At A Dealer Event?

 

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles have made significant improvements in finish and quality of chrome on the new Jawa 350.

 

Jawa Mega Service Camps Announced

 

Additionally, Joshi said that Jawa-Yezdi motorcycles have made sincere efforts to make the company even more customer-focussed and started mega service camps across 20 cities in around 35 dealerships. Through these service camps, the company is offering free replacement of parts which had rust on affected motorcycles and is also offering extended warranty on certain motorcycles after undergoing due assessment.  

 

Also Read: Jawa Organises Service Camp For Owners In Kerala

 

“Let me say this. We acknowledge that we had issues on, on aesthetics, as in rust on some parts, related to the first lot of bikes that we were selling. But there was no structural failure, there was no engine trouble, there was no safety related, no breaking, none of that. And what we have done for our customer base since is that we’ve started doing mega service camps from December. And when we call it a mega service camp, it’s not like a free service camp or something that you come and get your bike attended to,” explained Joshi.

 

Also Read: Opinion - Is India Ready For Scrambler Motorcycles?

 

The mega service camps address quality issues of the first lot of Jawa motorcycles and are re-assessed by technicians to offer extended warranty from the company. 

 

“So, who is eligible for this mega service camp?  The first two years of our production base is eligible for this. And what is it that we would do? So, if we find rust on your machine, we will change the parts. And there’s no cost of changing those parts and the labour for that. All of that will be paid by us. We will have factory people in the camp who will re-assess your motorcycle and based on that assessment, you could walk away with between 6-12 months of factory-backed warranty. So, manufacturer-backed warranty for 6 to 12 months. 

 

“So, imagine you come in with a motorcycle which is produced in 2019. Here you are, in 2023 or 2024, so almost four years or five years later, you could walk away with a manufacturer warranty of between 6 to 12 months. This is completely unheard of in any part of the world, and secondly, being India. Taking care of a customer who has been with you for four years or five years, again unheard of. We will cover the first two years of our production base and then go from there,” added Joshi.

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Blue Showcased At Mahindra Blues Festival

 

The Jawa 350 is the latest model from the company and is a thoroughly updated model, with bigger proportions, a bigger engine, wider tyres and more.

 

Earlier this year, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 350, updating the Jawa Classic with a bigger 334 cc engine, updated chassis and suspension and wider tyres. While the new Jawa 350 may seem to be bigger, heavier and less powerful than the 293 cc Jawa Classic it replaces, car&bike has experienced the Jawa 350 and it does seem to have become a better, more characterful motorcycle in the 350 cc modern classic segment. You can read all about the new Jawa 350 in our road test review here.

